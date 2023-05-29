How The Primaries Will Go
Rolling Stone Picked the Weirdest Fight to Have With Ron DeSantis
Why the White House Correspondents' Association Ripped Into Joe Biden This Weekend
Why the FBI Raided a Florida Blogger's Home This Month
The DCCC Is Made Up Of Morons
They’re Conditioning Americans to Hate White People
They Fought For Us – Now It's Our Turn
'What Is She Doing Here?': Report on Feinstein's Health Details Senator's Confusion Over...
Lest We Forget
The Debt Ceiling Deal From Hell
'Odds Are That the Only Person Who Could Beat Sherrod Brown' Is Someone...
Memorial Day Commemorates No Greater Love
How the COVID-19 Pandemic Caused Massive Mental Illness on the Left
Rise of the War on White People
Tipsheet

Why Ron DeSantis Says the Debt Deal Is ‘Totally Inadequate’

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  May 29, 2023 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

After President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced that a deal had been reached to increase the debt limit and avoid a default, a number of conservative leaders have raised alarms that the negotiated agreement does not go far enough to address Democrats’ out-of-control spending. Among them is Florida Governor and 2024 GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis. 

Joining Fox & Friends on Monday morning, DeSantis criticized what he called a “massive amount of spending” in the Biden-McCarthy deal, one that is “totally inadequate” to get America’s fiscal house “in a better spot.”

“Prior to this deal our country was careening towards bankruptcy, and after this deal our country will still be careening towards bankruptcy,” DeSantis said. 

“To say you can do $4 trillion of increases in the next year and a half, I mean that’s a massive amount of spending,” the Florida Republican noted.

“I think that we’ve gotten ourselves on a trajectory here, really since March of 2020 with some of the COVID spending, it totally reset the budget and they’re sticking with that,” DeSantis continued. “I think that that’s just going to be totally inadequate to get us in a better spot.”  

”In Florida, we run big budget surpluses,” DeSantis said of his own governance. “We have a $1.2 trillion economy but our debt is only $17 billion — second lowest per capita in the country,” he noted.

Recommended

Gavin Newsom's Claim About CA Being a Free State Blows Up in His Face Matt Vespa

“We make tough choices,” DeSantis said of Florida’s budget decisions, “and we make sure that we look forward to the long haul.”

Contrasting Florida with D.C., DeSantis pointed out that Congress does “these cycles to just get them through the next election, and that’s ultimately one of the reasons why they continue to fail.”

Evidently joining DeSantis is his concern about the debt deal are the House’s Chip Roy (R-TX) and Senate’s Mike Lee (R-UT):


Tags: SPENDING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gavin Newsom's Claim About CA Being a Free State Blows Up in His Face Matt Vespa
How The Primaries Will Go Kurt Schlichter
They’re Conditioning Americans to Hate White People Will Alexander
'What Is She Doing Here?': Report on Feinstein's Health Details Senator's Confusion Over VP Harris Leah Barkoukis
'Odds Are That the Only Person Who Could Beat Sherrod Brown' Is Someone Who Hasn't Entered the Race Yet Rebecca Downs
Why the White House Correspondents' Association Ripped Into Joe Biden This Weekend Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Gavin Newsom's Claim About CA Being a Free State Blows Up in His Face Matt Vespa