Biden's Debt Deal on the Brink as More Republicans Vow to Vote No

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 30, 2023 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

The deal President Joe Biden struck with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy over the weekend is on the brink of falling apart as a number of Republicans vow to vote no on the legislation. Democrats also aren't happy. 

In recent days, conservative Reps. Chip Roy, Byron Donalds, Lauren Boebert, Andrew Clyde, Wesley Hunt and Dan Bishop have expressed their discontent with the bill. Roy has been actively working to tank it. 

Congresswoman Nancy Mace, who is often classified as a Republican moderate, is a no. 

Freshman Republican Eli Crane is also a "hard no."

Given the tight margin in the House, Biden and McCarthy can only afford to lose eight Republican votes before the legislation fails to pass, unless Democrats make up the gap with yay votes. On Friday Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen put out a new warning, saying the U.S. will run out of cash and default on June 5. 

 The House Freedom Caucus will hold a press briefing at noon eastern opposing the bill. 


This post has been updated with additional information. 

