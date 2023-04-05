DeSantis Hasn't Announced His Candidacy, But Just Nabbed Another Congressional Endorsement

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) on Wednesday endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president, becoming the second congressional Republican to encourage him to enter the race.

“America needs a leader who is decisive, respects the Constitution, understands policy, puts family first, and leads by inspiring. That’s why I’m endorsing Ron DeSantis for President,” he said, according to a statement released by pro-DeSantis PAC Never Back Down.

“I’ve been honored to call Ron DeSantis a friend for over a decade. During the six years we served together in Congress, I witnessed Ron fight for economic freedom, personal liberty, fiscal responsibility, and constitutionally limited government,” Massie continued. “In his congressional office and as Governor, Ron has always surrounded himself with capable people who share his principles. Ron knows that putting America first means putting Americans first, not corporations, and he’s never backed down from a fight with the big guys in pharma, agriculture, and tech."

He added: “If we make the right choices, America’s best days are in front of us. Let’s pick a proven energetic leader who can get us there. Let’s choose Ron DeSantis for President.”

The day after Trump's arraignment, @RepThomasMassie endorses DeSantis. Trump endorsed Massie last year despite spat over Covid funding under Trump.



"America needs a leader who is decisive, respects the Constitution, understands policy, puts family first, and leads by inspiring." pic.twitter.com/lC6rw2M9Ol — Ramsey Touchberry (@ramsberry1) April 5, 2023

Earlier this month, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) also endorsed the governor, despite DeSantis not announcing his candidacy yet.

"The next President of the United States must be a vibrant and energetic leader with the faith, vision and courage to chart a new course. America needs a leader who will truly defend her and empower the people against the destructive force of unrestrained government and corporate excess, profligate spending and woke cultural indoctrination," Roy said. "That leader is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis."

Massie's endorsement comes one day after GOP presidential candidate and former President Trump's arraignment. He pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.