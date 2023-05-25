FBI Director Facing Contempt Charges After Hiding Biden Bribery Document
Why is the FBI Stonewalling Congress About the January 6 'Pipe Bombs'?
Bud Light's Transanity Leads to Them Giving Beer Away Virtually for Free for...
Wait, Is There Bipartisan Support in Stopping the Left's War on Stoves?
White House Claims 'Urgency' on Debt Deal...As Biden Prepares to Leave D.C.
Supreme Court Delivers Another Rebuke of Biden EPA Overreach
After Trying to Force Trans Fashion Down Our Throats, Target Faces Customer Rebellion
Oh, So That's Who Americans Will Blame for a Debt Default
Let the Cream Rise
In Undercover Video, Fetterman Staffer Exposes the Senator's True Views of the Second...
Ford CEO Announces Major Decision on AM Radio
Dems Still in Disarray: Internal Anger Boiling Over Debt Ceiling Negotiations
Indiana Abortionist Is Back in the News, and This Time She Could Lose...
Analysis: A Risky, Rocky, (and Possibly Rewarding) DeSantis Rollout
Tipsheet

Democrats Are NOT Reacting Well to Supreme Court Overturning Biden Administration's Overreach

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  May 25, 2023 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Earlier on Thursday, as Spencer covered, the U.S. Supreme Court spoke out against the Biden administration's Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) overreach with regards to the "Waters of the United States" (WOTUS) policy. With the Sackett v. EPA case, the Court limited the scope of the EPA powers. It's worth emphasizing that in a particularly bad blow to the administration, the case was unanimous. 

Democrats are not taking the news well, to the point that they've grossly misled on the outcome of the case. In a tweet from his official account, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) lamented about how the "MAGA Supreme Court is continuing to erode our country's environmental laws," despite how, again, it was unanimous. 

While Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media are often complaining about a Court that has a 6-3 majority, they were not all nominated by President Donald Trump. Three of them were, and nominees from Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush serve on the Court. 

The case was not 6-3, though; it was 9-0. That means that the nominees from President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden himself, in the case of the newest justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, ruled against the administration. 

If Schumer is only looking to The Washington Post for information, though, it's also the fault of the publication, which failed to acknowledge that the case was a unanimous decision. Rather, it refers to it as a 5-4 decision. No justices dissented, but merely filed concurring opinions. While some concurring opinions were broken down along ideological lines, Justice Brett Kavanaugh did file a concurring opinion that Justices Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson signed onto.

Recommended

Supreme Court Delivers Another Rebuke of Biden EPA Overreach Spencer Brown

President Joe Biden did not tweet about the decision--though he did tweet multiple times about the three-year anniversary about the death of George Floyd. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did address the decision during Thursday's press conference, though. "The Court's decision today aims to take our country backwards, it jeopardize the sources of clean drinking water for farmers, businesses, and millions of Americans." 


Tags: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Supreme Court Delivers Another Rebuke of Biden EPA Overreach Spencer Brown
Dems Still in Disarray: Internal Anger Boiling Over Debt Ceiling Negotiations Guy Benson
White House Claims 'Urgency' on Debt Deal...As Biden Prepares to Leave D.C. Spencer Brown
Oh, So That's Who Americans Will Blame for a Debt Default Spencer Brown
After Trying to Force Trans Fashion Down Our Throats, Target Faces Customer Rebellion Matt Vespa
The Left Has Pushed the Envelope Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Supreme Court Delivers Another Rebuke of Biden EPA Overreach Spencer Brown