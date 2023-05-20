New Revelations of Spying Just Made the FBI's Week Even Worse
They Admit the FBI Had No Russian Collusion Evidence, But Defend the Agency...
Marketing Executive Behind Miller Lite's Woke Rebrand Exposed As Another Lefty Locust
'Unacceptable': Oversight Chairman Slams FBI for Stonewalling Biden Bribery Probe
Demonizing Whistleblowers, and Suddenly Parents Are Permitted to Have Rights According to...
Congress Should Not Accommodate OpenAI’s Regulatory Requests
A Continuum of Hate
Millions of Americans are About to Become Felons
It's Our Job to Support Mothers and Save Lives
Technological Advancements: For the Good or the Doom of Society?
Report Reveals Scary Truth About Obama's Knowledge of Clinton’s Russia Collusion
Humiliating: Biden Uses A Full-Blown Transcript During G7 Meeting
Stories of GOP in Disarray Over Tuberville's Holding Up of DoD Nominees Continues...
Target Goes Woke, Selling 'Tuck Friendly' Bathing Suits and Pride-Themed Kid's Items
Tipsheet

MTG-Jamaal Bowman Argument Made Even More Wild by Squad Members' Reactions

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  May 20, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

There's been wild displays from members of Congress this week, especially in the context of an effort to refer a resolution to expel Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to the House Ethics Committee, following federal indictments announced against the embattled congressman. Following the Wednesday 221-204 vote in the House, Santos was speaking to reporters outside, but was ultimately disrupted by fellow New York Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman, both Democrats and members of the Squad. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) also got involved, and that's where the situation got even more harried. 

During her Thursday morning press conference where she spoke about introducing articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and other officials, MTG took questions and spoke to how Bowman was "shouting at the top of his lungs, cursing, calling me a horrible name, calling me a white supremacist, which I take great offense to" and which she claimed "is like calling a person of color the n-word, which should never happen," and is "equal to that."

MTG explained further how "Jamaal Bowman was cursing at me, telling me to get the F out of there, and he was leading the mob," which she said while gesturing with her arms, "right outside the vehicle I was sitting in."

Speaking to what happened on the Capitol steps on Wednesday, the congresswoman described the scene as how "he was the one who approached me," speaking of Bowman, and that "even CNN reported that, yelling, shouting, raising his voice." Still speaking of Bowman, she said "he has aggressive uh, his physical mannerisms are aggressive," also detailing how "he, uh, just recently shoved Thomas Massie, um, just outside the House chamber," leading her to share "I think there's a lot of concern about Jamaal Bowman, so I am concerned about it, and I feel threatened by him" when it comes to how "he not only led a mob there, but his boisterous lies."

Recommended

New Revelations of Spying Just Made the FBI's Week Even Worse Katie Pavlich

MTG also spoke to how when Bowman called on her to "'save your party," she in turn kept saying "'no, save the country.' It's not about political parties, we shouldn't care about political parties, we should care about the country, because no matter what our political beliefs are, Jamaal Bowman, I don't know what his political beliefs are, I know what mine are, but we both swore an oath to serve the country, here in Congress as representatives." The end of the clip, reposted by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), who used it to smear her, shows MTG repeating "so I--I am very concerned about Jamaal Bowman and he's someone that people should watch."

It's worth pointing out how, in accusing MTG of "blatant racism," Newsom left out how the congresswoman was telling reporters about the altercation Bowman engaged in with Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY). Late in March, Bowman got into it with Massie over gun control. Bowman himself tweeted a video of that heated situation, from his official account, which contained a curse word, in all caps for emphasis. 

Newsom also accused the congresswoman of engaging in "blatant racism" and even connected her remarks, which he called "dangerous rhetoric" to that which "led to Emmett Till's death."

The situation is not quite the same. 

Till was a 14-year-old black boy that was kidnapped, tortured, shot, and drowned in Mississippi in 1955 while visiting relatives after traveling from Chicago. He had dared to speak to 21-year-old Carolyn Bryant, a white, married woman who owned a small grocery store. 

Newsom wasn't the only one to accuse MTG of racism, though. The Progressive Caucus and many of his fellow squad members did as well.

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) spoke out against MTG's remarks in multiple Twitter threads, as she also spoke about the death of black people, mostly men. 

Bowman has spoken about the incident at length as well since then, which included Bowman's remarks responding to a clip of the congresswoman..

He also appeared on MSNBC's Chris Hayes' show to defend himself by offering that "the demeanor on the steps was playful" and hr has also retweeted countless people showing him support, many of them fellow Democratic members and activists that he has met with.

Bowman has engaged in verbal altercations with MTG before, as he did last month in New York City when she was protesting former and potentially future President Donald Trump's arraingment. Massie got involved there as well, by responding over Twitter.



Tags: SQUAD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Revelations of Spying Just Made the FBI's Week Even Worse Katie Pavlich
Marketing Executive Behind Miller Lite's Woke Rebrand Exposed As Another Lefty Locust Matt Vespa
Humiliating: Biden Uses A Full-Blown Transcript During G7 Meeting Sarah Arnold
They Admit the FBI Had No Russian Collusion Evidence, But Defend the Agency Because They Hate Trump Matt Vespa
Report Reveals Scary Truth About Obama's Knowledge of Clinton’s Russia Collusion Sarah Arnold
Millions of Americans are About to Become Felons Erich Pratt
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
New Revelations of Spying Just Made the FBI's Week Even Worse Katie Pavlich