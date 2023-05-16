Why the FBI's New Rules Could Be 'Fruitless'
Durham's Investigation Asked These Questions and Found 'Sobering' Answers
Peter Strzok Isn't Taking the Durham Report Findings Very Well
Of Course, Noted Liar Andrew McCabe Had This to Say About the Durham...
The Surprising Issue Uniting Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill This Week
The Russia Collusion Hoax Is Just the Beginning
The Durham Probe Has Proven Collusion – Between Government Agencies and the Media...
James O'Keefe Is Out With a New Undercover Video on Tucker's 'Ouster'
Daniel Penny's Attorney Speaks Out
A Biological Man Is on the Cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue
Sorority Sisters Say They Live in ‘Constant Fear’ of Trans Member
'Clean House:' DeSantis Rips 'Weaponized' Feds Over Durham Probe Findings
Pro-Life Group Responds to 2024 Candidate Saying an Abortion Ban Isn’t ‘Realistic’
Once Again, Even Louder, For the People in the Back: There Was No...
Tipsheet

AP Goes With Quite the Headline on Durham Report

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  May 16, 2023 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Over the years, the mainstream media had a lot of bad takes on the "Russian collusion" narrative, and they continued to this day. As the Associated Press reminded, those bad takes didn't just end because of Monday's release of John Durham's report. "The objective facts show that the FBI’s handling of important aspects of the Crossfire Hurricane matter were seriously deficient," Durham wrote in his 306-page report. That wasn't exactly the takeaway one would get from the AP's spin on it, though. Tuesday's headline now reads "Special prosecutor ends Trump-Russia investigation, saying FBI acted hastily."

The article text went through great lengths to undermine the report's findings, not just by focusing on Trump, but on Durham himself. For instance, as the tweet also mentioned, the opening paragraph also read in part that Durham "concluded a four-year probe that fell far short of the former president’s prediction that the 'crime of the century' would be uncovered." Another paragraph claimed that "Durham’s investigation delivered underwhelming results."

As further paragraphs mentioned:

The impact of Durham’s report, though harshly critical of the FBI, is likely blunted by Durham’s spotty prosecution record and by the fact that many of the episodes it cites were already examined in depth by th e Justice Department’s inspector general. The FBI has also long since announced dozens of corrective actions. The bureau outlined those changes in a letter to Durham on Monday, including steps meant to ensure the accuracy of secretive surveillance applications to eavesdrop on suspected terrorists and spies.

...

Still, Durham’s findings are likely to amplify scrutiny of the FBI at a time when Trump is again seeking the White House as well as offer fresh fodder for congressional Republicans who have launched their own investigation into the purported “weaponization” of the FBI and Justice Department. After the report was released, Republican House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan said he had invited Durham to testify next week.

Recommended

The Russia Collusion Hoax Is Just the Beginning Spencer Brown

In a further show of their particular narrative, the AP frames "scrutiny of the FBI" as it applies to Trump once more running for presidency and "fresh fodder for congressional Republicans," as if that makes such points any less true. 

As Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who currently serves as the vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, warned in a statement and a pinned tweet, that the damaging ramifications were far-reaching and long-term. 

"America and its institutions are weaker today because of their actions, and it will take years for the FBI and others to rebuild that trust. Rigorous oversight of the FBI’s intelligence activities must be a top priority for the congressional intelligence committees," Rubio's statement mentioned in part.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) also did not mince words in the severity of the report's findings, as he highlighted concerns with the constitutional aspect.

Our friends at Twitchy highlighted the tweet and several reactions to it, chief among them from actor James Woods. Although Woods' has since been deleted, many replies to Woods similarly calling out the AP remain. Other users also chimed in to call the AP out as well, especially when it comes to how friendly mainstream media outlets are with the Democrats.

This article in question also points to "related coverage" with similarly biased headlines, including one from Oct. 19, 2022, "Trump claim of ‘Crime of Century’ fizzles in 3-year probe."

Tags: RUSSIA HOAX

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Russia Collusion Hoax Is Just the Beginning Spencer Brown
Peter Strzok Isn't Taking the Durham Report Findings Very Well Matt Vespa
Sorority Sisters Say They Live in ‘Constant Fear’ of Trans Member Madeline Leesman
The Key Detail That's Found in Every Investigation About Trump or the 2016 Election Matt Vespa
'Clean House:' DeSantis Rips 'Weaponized' Feds Over Durham Probe Findings Guy Benson
Liberal Racism and the Truth About ‘White Supremacy’ Derek Hunter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Russia Collusion Hoax Is Just the Beginning Spencer Brown