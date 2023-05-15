Trump Issues Blistering Statement After Durham Findings
Vice Chairman Marco Rubio Is NOT Pleased With FBI When It Comes to Durham Report

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  May 15, 2023 7:00 PM
Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP

Reactions have been pouring in with regards to the 306-page report released on Monday from Special Counsel John Durham. "The objective facts show that the FBI’s handling of important aspects of the Crossfire Hurricane matter were seriously deficient," the report read in reference to the "Russian collusion" narrative. Chief among them is Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who also serves as the vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. 

Rubio's office was among the first to release a statement in which he not only condemned the FBI, but warned of how it could hurt national security. 

"The Durham Report details serious and unforgivable breaches by federal law enforcement. Relying on altered documents and partisan opposition research is an extreme abuse of power. There is no justification for using national security tools designed to keep America safe for partisan political gain. Those responsible need to be held accountable, not just for meddling in the presidential election but also for the damage done to our institutions," Rubio said. "America and its institutions are weaker today because of their actions, and it will take years for the FBI and others to rebuild that trust. Rigorous oversight of the FBI’s intelligence activities must be a top priority for the congressional intelligence committees."

In many ways, the Durham Report shares what so many already suspected. In August 2018, the select committee released its fifth and final volume as part of their bipartisan Russia investigation. "We can say, without any hesitation, that the Committee found absolutely no evidence that then-candidate Donald Trump or his campaign colluded with the Russian government to meddle in the 2016 election," then Acting Chairman Rubio said at the time. 

Recommended

What Jake Tapper Said About the Durham Report Is Going to Infuriate His Audience Matt Vespa

Rubio's pinned tweet also has to do with his reaction, as he again warns about how former FBI Director James Comey and others "damaged the reputation & trust of our intelligence agencies far more than any foreign power ever has or possibly could" with their actions. 

This is hardly the first time that Rubio has warned about the long-term ramifications regarding a troubling day for our country. Rubio released a video message last month in reaction to the unprecedented former and potentially future President Donald Trump being indicted and arraigned on felony charges brought forth by progressive Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. 

"We are setting a new normal, a damaging new normal that is going to disfigure American politics and put us on a destructive road. We are going to regret this day for a very, very long time," Rubio said in part during his video message. 


Twitter trends abound with regards to the report, including "Russia Hoax," "Russiagate," and "Even CNN," the latter in response to how even CNN's Jake Tapper called it "devastating to the FBI" and noted how, at least "to a degree, it does exonerate Donald Trump."


Tags: RUSSIA COLLUSION

