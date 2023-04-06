Trump's Latest Endorsement Comes From a Particularly Interesting Place

Former and potentially future President Donald Trump has been bringing in the endorsements, even and including after the unprecedented indictment against him by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. On Thursday, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) released a statement sharing that he was endorsing Trump. An excerpt of the statement, as well as a link to it in its entirety, is currently the pinned tweet on Donalds' personal account.

I am honored to endorse President Donald J. Trump for President in 2024, and I ask my fellow Americans to join me today.



Read my entire statement here: https://t.co/OAsUwWuoUk pic.twitter.com/DwyTZ804mO — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) April 6, 2023

Donalds' statement focused on how this election is "uniquely important," as he addressed the "future" of America, especially when it comes to all that lies ahead. He emphasized how "2024 isn’t simply an election. It is an inflection point in our nation’s history, and it is an inflection point in world history."

The congressman did express concern at the state of the country right now. "Look around right now. Our economy is a mess. Inflation is making life unaffordable for our families. Our borders have become completely insecure. Our justice system has become an injustice system. Foreign leaders test our mettle, and are pushing us toward the brink of World War III. Far too many Americans have simply given up hope, and even lost their faith," he pointed out in his statement.

That wasn't where Donalds' statement ended, though, as he also expressed a sense of hope. "I refuse to accept this as our future. This is America, the greatest nation man has ever known. At the toughest moments in our history, leaders have stepped forward and seized the moment. Not just anyone, but truly transformational figures, with the resolve and determination to rise above the chaos and inspire a generation of Americans to follow their lead against seemingly insurmountable obstacles."

This is where Trump comes in. "There is only one leader at this time in our nation’s history who can seize this moment and deliver what we need - to get us back on track, provide strength and resolve, and Make America Great Again. That is why I am honored to endorse President Donald J. Trump for President in 2024, and I ask my fellow Americans to join me today," the Thursday statement concluded with, as was highlighted in his tweet.

The congressman's wife, Erika Donalds, also reiterated her support for Trump from her Twitter account.

The Donalds are all in for The Donald in 2024! https://t.co/QIgOKwM89x — Erika Donalds (@ErikaDonalds) April 6, 2023

Donalds' endorsement is particularly significant as Donalds comes from Florida, as does Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to be Trump's chief primary rival. Reps. Matt Gaetz and Anna Paulina Luna, also have Florida, have likewise endorsed Trump, as Fox News highlighted.

DeSantis has not yet announced his run, though he is expected to do so after the state legislature concludes in May. Despite having not yet announced, DeSantis has already earned his own endorsements, including Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), as Leah highlighted on Wednesday.

Trump had earned another endorsement earlier this week from Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), who spoke out against the indictment, in addition to reminded what Trump has done for the country and her state of Mississippi.



