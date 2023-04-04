Trump Earning Even More Endorsements for 2024

Former and potentially future President Donald Trump continues to earn political support in light of federal charges being brought against him. On Monday night, the eve of his arraignment, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) posted on social media that she was endorsing Trump for 2024.

The timing appears to have been no accident, as Hyde-Smith's statement began by calling out the charges brought against Trump. "The prosecution of President Trump in New York is a political stunt by a prosecutor whose campaign was funded by George Soros. That charade is all about self-promotion by the prosecutor and has nothing to do with justice. I believe the whole affair will backfire on the prosecutor and Democrats," it read.

The statement went on to remind people of what the country was like under Trump's policies, which Hyde-Smith said "made America better," going on to mentioned how "we secured hundreds of miles across the U.S.-Mexico border, we cut taxes, we appointed conservative judges, we had a healthy economy, wages were increasing, we were respected around the globe, and we were energy independent."

"I support a return to those policies and to President Trump’s effective leadership," the statement went on to say. In closing, Hyde-Smith doubled down on her endorsement. "Therefore, I am endorsing Donald J. Trump for another term in the White House and will be working to assist him in winning the Republican nomination for President in 2024. I urge my fellow Mississippians and fellow Republicans across the country to join me in supporting President Trump and working on his behalf," the statement read, after Hyde-Smith also shared how Trump had helped Mississippi.

Trump already has racked up several endorsements, including from Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), and Eric Schmitt (R-MO), as well as Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), whom he helped propel to victory in the Ohio Senate primary after endorsing him last April. Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), who is running to replace retiring Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN), has also endorsed Trump, and Trump has endorsed him in his race.

Beyond the endorsement from Sen. Hyde-Smith, Trump looks to be gaining even more political favor as a result of the indictment. He has already shown to be ahead in polls against his actual and potential primary candidates, and that lead has only continued.

The Trump campaign has also benefited from a surge of donations, according to a memo from the campaign. "In the 24 hours following the sham indictment, Americans from across all 50 states donated over $4 million to President Trump’s campaign, with over 25% of donations coming from first-time donors. An additional $1 million was raised in the second 24 hours," the memo from April 2 said.

The Trump campaign doesn't appear to be showing any signs of stopping these fundraising efforts either. As Madeline covered earlier, the campaign is fundraising by selling t-shirts with Trump's fake mug shot on it.

"47th president" has also been trending on Twitter, further highlighting how these charges could potentially and even likely politically benefit Trump.