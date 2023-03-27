The White House Is Still Defending Biden's Failed FAA Nominee
There's One Place Kamala Harris Will Ignore During Her Trip to Africa
Joe Biden Is a 'Dictator' According to Joe Biden
Now Trump Says DA Alvin Bragg Has Dropped the Case Against Him
Police Confirm Nashville School Shooting Suspect Identified as Transgender
CBP Data Shows How Big of a Problem 'Got-Aways' Have Become During Border...
Gun Control Activist Takes Over Nashville Police School Shooting Briefing
It’s Unfair the DeSantis Team Has No Leakers
New Book Debunks the 10 Greatest Myths About Capitalism
Tommy Tuberville Continues Holding Up Defense Nominees Over DoD's 'Illegal' Funding of Abo...
DeSantis Signs Massive School Choice Expansion Bill Into Law
Squad Member on Bipartisan Effort to Ban TikTok: 'Republicans Ain't Got No Swag'
LGBTQ+ Activists Attack ‘Transphobic’ Women’s Rights Speaker
Woke Tales: National Geographic Permanently Canceled Geography Bee Over 'Equity' Concerns
Tipsheet

How Dianne Feinstein's Absence Is Causing a Headache for Her Party

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  March 27, 2023 5:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democratic absences may be causing a serious problem for the Biden administration, especially when their Senate majority is so narrow to begin with. Earlier this month it was announced that Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) was taking an absence due to a shingles diagnosis, though a statement expressed she still hoped to return "later this month" and expected to make a "full recovery." Based on when the Senate is session, however, that timeline may have changed. 

Tweeting about an exchange with Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), CNN's Manu Raju mentioned it is "Unclear the timing of her return when Senate is back in session." Durbin, who is also the senate majority whip, replaced Feinstein as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee. "We have more in the wings, which we would like to process through the committees," Durbin told reporters.

While President Joe Biden seeks to race ahead when it comes to getting judges nominated and confirmed, the absence of Feinstein, who at 89 is one of the oldest senators in the chamber, has forced a pause. 

That such judicial nominees are expected to be approved along party lines, and that Feinstein's vote is needed highlights that while Democrats expanded their Senate majority in the 2022 elections, their majority is nevertheless still a narrow one. 

Such an expectation also further highlights how partisan Biden's nominees have been, with the president being forthcoming on how it's all about equity for his administration. They continue to be partisan, as well as unqualified. Just last week, as Julio highlighted, Judge Kato Crews, who has been nominated for a district court seat in Colorado, was stumped by Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) when it comes to his lack of knowledge about the Brady v. Maryland case

Recommended

Are we the Byzantines? Victor Davis Hanson

Not long after Feinstein's absence was announced, NBC News highlighted how "Democrats hit some snags on Biden judicial nominees after topping 100 new judges." Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is also absent on account of being treated for depression. As Matt covered earlier on Monday, Fetterman's absence had been extended on account of two weeks being added to his hospital stay so he could adjust to his medications. 

Sen. Kennedy's exchange with Judge Crews was not the only example, far from it, with the piece also mentioning how Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren, who is nominated to be a district court judge in Washington state, had trouble answering Kennedy's question about what's in Article II and Article V of the Constitution. That lack of basic legal knowledge raised concerns not only among Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who has voted for some Biden nominees, but among Democrats as well, including Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. 

After speculation as to if she would even be able to complete her term--which her office confirmed last December she would--Feinstein's office announced that she would indeed be retiring ahead of the 2024 election. Several candidates have jumped at the chance to replace her, even before that February retirement announcement came. This includes Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who has earned former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) endorsement, since Feinstein is indeed not running again. 

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Are we the Byzantines? Victor Davis Hanson
So, That's Why John Fetterman's Hospital Stay Got Extended Another Two Weeks Matt Vespa
Joe Biden Is a 'Dictator' According to Joe Biden Spencer Brown
Police Confirm Nashville School Shooting Suspect Identified as Transgender Julio Rosas
Americans Have Stopped Trusting the Pentagon With Their Lives Kurt Schlichter
Meet the Young Attorney Who May Have Saved Kari Lake’s Election Challenge Rachel Alexander
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Are we the Byzantines? Victor Davis Hanson