Sen. Mark Kelly's Appearance at the Rose Bowl Game Was Humiliating

On Monday, Penn State and Utah compete in this year's Rose Bowl, with Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and his wife, former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ) having taken part in the coin toss. The senator had his phone with him as he awkwardly stood behind his wife to film it. "Mark Kelly" has been trending over Twitter as a result, and not just because of the Democratic politicians' presence.

Whil head referee Michael Vandervelde referred to Giffords correctly, he incorrectly referred to her husband as "Senator Mark Lewis."

Mark Kelly (with his phone) and Gabby Giffords were at midfield for the coin toss of the Rose Bowl where the ref called him “Senator Mark Lewis” lmfao

pic.twitter.com/U9yPSiQYqP — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 2, 2023

That time Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) became “Senator Mark Lewis” in front of 100,000 watching at the Rose Bowl and millions more at home on ESPN… pic.twitter.com/ruvtYZ7mK4 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 2, 2023

In addition to people reacting to the referee flubbing Kelly's name, many also chimed in about how he had his phone out.

“I was at the coin toss at the Rose Bowl, want to see the video?” - that guy for the next week — OB (@SeanPatOB) January 2, 2023

Bros a senator and pulls this? It’s not even about him his wife was supposed to be the focal point 🤦‍♂️ — stros (@accountingastro) January 2, 2023

LOL that’s US Senator and astronaut Mark Kelly (also Gabby’s husband). He should probably just put the phone down but he’s of that generation… like the guy in the front row of a wedding I just attended. He felt he had to record the whole thing with his phone. 😂 — Stephanie Glidden (@Steph_Glidden) January 2, 2023

The game and parade beforehand took place in Pasadena, California. The two teams playing also do not have a connection to Arizona, as other users pointed out.

that’s Senator Mark Lewis with his wife who was also in congress. Although they are both from Arizona so i’m not sure how they got this gig being it’s in California and between Pennsylvania and Utah? — Carlo Gambino (@CaicoNotGeico) January 2, 2023

Giffords and Kelly were on the field as honorary captains, according to The Spun, which noted reactions to the mistake by Vandervelde. Giffords had been named the 2023 Rose Parade's grand marshal last October.

According to a report from Beth Harris at the Associated Press, "Tournament of Roses president Amy Wainscott chose Giffords as 'a perfect example of how to valiantly turn the corner.'" Giffords had been shot in the head in January 2011 and had to re-learn how to walk and talk again as a result.

Others were also less than thrilled about Kelly and Giffords being in Pasadena, given the sense of politics that was brought to the game and the parade beforehand. In the past, politicians have not typically been grand marshals. Rather, those associated with entertainment, especially sports, have taken on the honorary role.

Politics just ruined the Rose Parade. Mark Kelly and Gabby Giffords? Really? — SarahAnnRhoades (@SarahAnnRhoades) January 2, 2023

Mark kelly go back to Arizona — Raymond C. (@KillaRay__) January 2, 2023

Gifford's husband, Sen. Kelly, who had been considered a vulnerable incumbent, just recently won reelection, a few days after the 2022 November midterm elections. He defeated Republican opponent Blake Masters with 51.40 percent of the vote to Masters' 46.51 percent.

In the second quarter, Penn State was leading Utah 14-7, but the game not long after became tied at 14-14.



