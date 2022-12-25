Whoopi Goldberg is in Hot Water Again
Planned Parenthood Demands the Holidays Be Spent Promoting Their Bottom Line of Abortion
Census Data Show the State That Experienced the Biggest Population Decline in 2022
DHS Attempts Damage Control As Illegal Immigrants Freeze
On Christmas, Christians Remain Persecuted Around the World
Busloads of Illegal Immigrants Arrive Outside Kamala Harris' Residence
Crenshaw Blasts 'Lame Excuse' For Voting Against $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Package
Joe and Jill Biden Mocked For Last Minute Christmas Photo Op
A Quick Bible Study, Vol. 145: Merry Christmas – ‘Born is the...
Idiot Leftist Of The Year Nominees: The Honorable Mentions
The Incredible, Positive Impact of Jesus
Is America Broken ?
Celebrate Christmas and Ring in the New Year With 50% Off Townhall VIP!
Becket Calls Out Washington State County for Banning Employees From Having Religious Decor...
2022 Was a Dangerous Year For Law Enforcement
Tipsheet

Planned Parenthood Demands the Holidays Be Spent Promoting Their Bottom Line of Abortion

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  December 25, 2022 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

In case anyone needed any kind of reminder of how Planned Parenthood's preoccupations and priorities are abortion-centered, the abortion giant just recently reminded us all of this fact. The social media account for Planned Parenthood Action, their 501 c4 tweeted out how people could make the holidays all about abortion, encouraging them to sell their bottom line and talking point.

It is indeed the season for Christmas, with Hanukkah also falling the same time this year. The tweet was issued on the second night of Hanukkah. The holidays are supposed to be spent celebrating good times with family and friends, not for talking about abortion. Planned Parenthood acknowledges that abortion is a "personal" issue, in multiple tweets, hence why people often don't want to talk about it. They also acknowledge that it's "not always an easy convo," yet still encourages supporters to push it on what are likely unwilling friends and family members.

The tweets get increasingly intense, as Planned Parenthood insists on a particular pro-abortion narrative, of "who should have power over our bodies." Of course, that point is easily counteracted by reminding that a woman is pregnant with an unborn child, another person and thus another body. Given that Planned Parenthood uses the term "people" instead of women, though, and their employees insist that it's not only women who can pregnant, even just using the proper terminology is likely to set off their supporters. 

Planned Parenthood also seems to be just begging their supporters to get into political fights, by awarding "Bonus points if you want to point out hypocrisy[.]" 

Who actually wants that? 

Even with such a thread as long as this one, Planned Parenthood doesn't bother including citations or going into any kind of further detail about how there are those who supposedly "force people to carry pregnancies while opposing policies that help families thrive." 

Another tweet also claims that "80% of people want abortion to be legal," though again, no citations are provided. The reality of how Americans feel about abortion in the United States is actually far more nuanced.

While Planned Parenthood supports virtually no regulations or restrictions on abortion, very few Americans actually share this view. According to a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll from June, not long after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade with Dobbs v. Jackson, just 10 percent of respondents believe that states should allow for abortion "up to 9 months."

Far more favor abortion regulations in many circumstances and especially after a certain point in pregnancy.  That same poll found that a plurality, at 37 percent, believe states should allow abortion "only in cases of rape and incest."

The most recent poll from Harvard CAPS/Harris from this month also shows that the issue doesn't resonate with people as much as Planned Parenthood wants it to. For instance, "women's rights" fell in popularity as the most important issue facing the country today to just 11 percent, for a decline of -7. Ten other issues taken precedence. 

Gallup's historic trends on the issue also show that Americans have nuanced views on abortion. 

The last tweet in particular gained much attention, especially as Planned Parenthood made clear that their agenda is to promote abortion as much as possible, including and especially how it's "a good thing" and is supposedly "normal" and is "health care."

Planned Parenthood performs more abortions than any entity in the United States. Trends in their annual reports also show that as they receive more taxpayer dollars, their abortion numbers have also largely been going up, while more legitimate health care services go down.

"Planned Parenthood" was trending over Twitter in the days following the tweets as users called out the abortion giant. The $1.7 trillion omnibus also funds Planned Parenthood as a matter of "family planning," as Sarah highlighted

With any hope, you did not take Planned Parenthood's advice, and rather enjoyed the holiday season with your friends and loved ones. 

If there's any silver lining to be taken out of this, though, it's that at least Planned Parenthood remains transparent on how ghoulishly obsessed they are with abortion. 

Tags: ABORTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DHS Attempts Damage Control As Illegal Immigrants Freeze Katie Pavlich
Crenshaw Blasts 'Lame Excuse' For Voting Against $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Package Katie Pavlich
Census Data Show the State That Experienced the Biggest Population Decline in 2022 Leah Barkoukis
Another Key Voting Bloc Is Fleeing the Democratic Party Matt Vespa
7 Big Biden Lies of 2022 Spencer Brown
Joe and Jill Biden Mocked For Last Minute Christmas Photo Op Katie Pavlich
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
DHS Attempts Damage Control As Illegal Immigrants Freeze Katie Pavlich