Planned Parenthood Doctor Insists That Men Can Get Pregnant

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold
|
Posted: Sep 30, 2022 8:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Robin Rayne

It shouldn’t be shocking anymore to hear a woke political figure claim that men are capable of getting pregnant. 

Actually, it has become a common, yet not true, statement to hear. Unfortunately, this is what America has come to. 

While testifying at a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing called on by Democrats to discuss how restricting abortions can harm a woman’s life, a planned Parenthood physician Dr. Bhavik Kumar insisted that men can get pregnant and have babies. 

“Men can have pregnancies, especially trans men,” Kumar claimed, answering a question asked by Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) asking if he believed biological men can get pregnant. 

"Somebody with a uterus may have the capability of becoming pregnant, whether they’re a woman or a man… that doesn’t make a difference,” Kumar said.

Clyde interrupted saying “Ok, we’re done.” 

Kumar then said his bizarre claim was backed by “medicine.” 

“Not every person with a uterus has the ability to become pregnant," Kumar said, adding “this is medicine.”

Clyde chimed in once again to hand out real facts on the issue, saying that it is basic biological knowledge to know that only women can have babies. 

As young children in school, we are taught that males and females are made up of different chromosomes and different sex parts, giving the option to bear children only to women. 

"I can’t believe it’s necessary to say this, but men cannot get pregnant and cannot give birth, regardless of how they identify themselves… why in the world would Democrats have brought in a person whose title is ‘Director of trans care’ for an abortion hearing when only biological women can become pregnant?” Clyde asked. 

The argument of whether men can get pregnant has become a hot topic of talk among the woke and the sane. The Left is keen on pushing its radical narrative and exploiting children for its woke sexualization agenda. They want to do away with God’s creation of man and woman to have everything become “gender neutral.” 

