How the Omnibus Bill Threatens Family Planning and Benefits the Democrat's Socialist Plan

The $1.7 trillion Omnibus Bill that was released earlier this week, earmarks over $500 million for “family planning” where population growth “threatens biodiversity.”

According to the text of the bill, $575 million will go towards “family planning” and “reproductive health,” including in places that could threaten endangered species.

In other words, the money will go towards funding abortions and the idea of reducing population growth.

Reproduction health is a term often used to understate “abortion,” while family planning is a substitute for “contraceptives and abortion.”

An earlier version of the bill, which was sponsored by Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), requested a large sum of $760 million to be earmarked for “family planning/reproductive health.”

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.) called it a “sinister” feature of the bill.

In a tweet, Bishop said “on a more sinister note, here's at least $575 million for ‘family planning’ in areas where population growth ‘threatens biodiversity.’ Malthusianism is a disturbing, anti-human ideology that should have ZERO places in any federal program."

Malthusianism is the idea that population growth is exponential, while the growth of the food supply or other resources is linear, which eventually reduces living standards to the point of triggering a population to die off.

On a more sinister note, here's at least $575 million for "family planning" in areas where population growth "threatens biodiversity."



Malthusianism is a disturbing, anti-human ideology that should have ZERO place in any federal program. pic.twitter.com/7EfFx2pq0M — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) December 20, 2022

Bishop also pointed out how millions of dollars are earmarked to push the Democrat’s radical agenda, which includes:

$3 million for LGBTQ+ museums in NYC, $477k for “antiracist” training from the Equity Institute, and the authorization of a “Ukrainian Independence Park” in Washington D.C.

A few more earmarks:



$477k for "antiracist" training from the Equity Institute



$3 million for the LGBTQ+ museum in NYC



$1.2 million in "services for DACA recipients"



$4.1 million in various career programs for one of the richest counties in the US (Fairfax) pic.twitter.com/pPTxuTwGfQ — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) December 20, 2022



