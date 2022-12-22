AOC’s Latest Take on Abortion Is Something Else
The FBI's Response to the Twitter Files is Not Going Over Well
A Teacher Said Something That Assured Him His Job Was Toast
NBC News Historian Has Chilling Take on Zelenskyy Speech: 'We Need to Know'...
Quit Wasting Our Money, Congress!
Who's Ready For Another Galaxy-Brain Idea From DC's Insane City Council?
Ohio Teacher Forced to Resign for Refusing to Address Students by Preferred Names,...
If You Thought the Left Was Done After Calling for Breyer to Retire,...
Biden Wins Lawsuit Over Arizona's Makeshift Border Wall
The FBI Had Only One Response After Their Censorship Scheme Got Exposed
Why Mike Lee's Amendment to the Omnibus Sent Democrats Scrambling Overnight
Celebrate Christmas and Ring in the New Year With Our Massive Townhall...
The Left's Big Pitch: Embrace a Worse Life in the Name of Equality
Jay Inslee Orchestrates the Left’s Latest Gun Control Gambit
A Gift All Americans Should Give Each Other
Tipsheet

NBC News Historian Has Chilling Take on Zelenskyy Speech: 'We Need to Know' Why Members Didn't Clap

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  December 22, 2022 12:30 PM
Screenshot via MSNBC

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed a joint session in Congress and gave a press briefing alongside President Joe Biden. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) even threw in some hero worship during the day, comparing Zelenskyy to Winston Churchill. It wasn't enough, though, that not everyone toed the line, especially not for NBC News' Historian Michael Beschloss.

As our friends at Twitchy highlighted, Beschloss is concerned about members of Congress who did not applaud Zelenskyy's speech, tweeting "we need to know from them exactly why."

Many users pointed out in the replies and quoted retweets how authoritarian Beschloss sounded with such insistence. Even those who would have applauded Zelenskyy expressed concern.

Others suggested he set up camps and gulags, just like the the Russians he's criticized for their war against Ukraine did in past decades. 

Beschloss didn't stop there, though. He also tweeted out a demand about why those members who did not attend chose not to do so.

This is nothing new from Beschloss. Early last month, ahead of the November midterm elections, it was Beschloss who warned about an "authoritarian system" if the midterms did not go as he wanted them to. 

"The story in 50 years from now, if historians are allowed to write in this country, and if there are still free publishing houses and a free press, which I'm not certain of, but if that is true, a historian will say what was at stake tonight and this week was the fact, whether we will be a democracy in the future. Whether our children will be arrested or conceivably killed. We're on the edge of a brutal authoritarian system and it could be a week away," he claimed. 

The election seemed to go enough his way, given Beschloss' tweets the days following the elections, which included comparing former President Donald Trump to scenes from the "Sunset Blvd" film.



Tags: UKRAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Mike Lee's Amendment to the Omnibus Sent Democrats Scrambling Overnight Spencer Brown
Who's Ready For Another Galaxy-Brain Idea From DC's Insane City Council? Guy Benson
The FBI's Response to the Twitter Files is Not Going Over Well Katie Pavlich
Will the Republican Party Tell the GOP Base to Go Pound Sand? Kurt Schlichter
A Teacher Said Something That Assured Him His Job Was Toast Matt Vespa
The FBI Had Only One Response After Their Censorship Scheme Got Exposed Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Who's Ready For Another Galaxy-Brain Idea From DC's Insane City Council? Guy Benson