MSNBC Historian Loses His Mind Over the Midterms

Presidential historian Michael Beschloss lost his mind during an interview on MSNBC Thursday afternoon, claiming Republican victories mean the end of democracy and the ability to record current events. He then went into dark accusations of kidnapping and child murder.

"The story in 50 years from now, if historians are allowed to write in this country, and if there are still free publishing houses and a free press, which I'm not certain of, but if that is true, a historian will say what was at stake tonight and this week was the fact, whether we will be a democracy in the future. Whether our children will be arrested or conceivably killed. We're on the edge of a brutal authoritarian system and it could be a week away," Beschloss said.

His remarks have not gone unnoticed.

Meanwhile, Republicans are leading on the congressional ballot and closing the gap in places like Pennsylvania and New York.

