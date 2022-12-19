Rep. Ted Lieu REALLY Does Not Want People to Read the Twitter Files
Tipsheet

Rep. Ted Lieu REALLY Does Not Want People to Read the Twitter Files

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  December 19, 2022 7:00 PM
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

While Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) dared to express concern about his party's involvement in censoring coverage of Hunter Biden in the weeks before the 2020 election as revealed in the first edition of the Twitter Files, he appears to be the only one. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), in fact, has come out in particularly full force against the Twitter Files, of which there are now seven editions, the seventh and latest edition having been released earlier on Monday. A supplemental had come out on Sunday as well, released by Matt Taibbi, who has released several editions.

As our friends at Twitchy highlighted, Rep. Lieu took notice of the supplemental and responded in his sarcastic way, to which Taibbi noticed and responded. He raised a crucial point about what, exactly, the congressman was encouraging. 

The congressman has been something of a troll for a while now, including and especially when it comes to tweeting about the Twitter files. On Sunday alone he tweeted multiple times, including at Taibbi, and suggested he do other kinds of Twitter File reveals, despite mocking what the independent journalist has done so far.

A look at Lieu's replies shows he's also engaged with Twitter users calling him out for going after Taibbi. An advanced search shows that Lieu has tweeted about the Twitter Files at length overall as well.

Last Monday, Lieu also bragged about how his account is still around while sarcastically responding to Elon Musk in a quote retweet.

This was a similar tactic from when Lieu in June of last year openly touted how he is violating his Catholic faith amidst the conversation of whether or not President Joe Biden and other pro-abortion Catholics should be denied Holy Communion.

As much as Lieu irks those he disagrees with when it comes to his childish tactics, the congressman likely has his seat for as long as he wants it. He won reelection last month by nearly 30 points. He will represent California's 36th Congressional District due to redistricting, which has a D+21 rating, and has represented the 33rd Congressional District, which has a D+12 rating. 

Lieu was also recently chosen by his fellow Democrats to be the vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus for the 118th Congress, granting him the fourth position in House Democratic Leadership, a press release from his office dated December 1 touted. 

Democrats overall are doubling down when it comes to urging social media platforms to go along with their censorship tactics, as Spencer highlighted earlier on Monday when covering a letter to Nicholas Clegg, the president of global affairs for Facebook parent company Meta, from Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Cathy Castor (D-FL), Andre Carson (D-IN), and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI).

And yet Democrats still expect Americans to blindly believe that they are the party of free speech and that it "has been well documented" as evidenced by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's typically tone deaf remarks during Monday's press briefing. It was also particularly rich that Jean-Pierre would even just mention that social media companies like Twitter "make their own independent decisions about content moderation" as "a private company," given that Democrats and the administration, including the president himself, have threatened to go after Musk. 


