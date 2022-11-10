Biden Makes Creepy Comments About What He Can Do to Elon Musk

Speaking at a press conference from the White House Wednesday in the aftermath of the 2022 midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked about entrepreneur Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter and pressed on what he plans to do about it.

"Mr. President, do you think Elon Musk is a threat to U.S. national security? And should the U.S. and with the tools you have, investigate his joint acquisition of Twitter with foreign governments, which include the Saudis?" a reporter asked.

"I think that Elon Musk's cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at. Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate, I'm not suggesting that. I'm suggesting that it is worth being looked at and, but that's all I'll say," Biden said.

"There's a lot of ways," Biden added when asked how.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was asked about the same issue during Thursday's press briefing.

Jake Sullivan totally dodges a question wondering why Joe Biden is planning to investigate @elonmusk as a national security threat. pic.twitter.com/Bo2JxnRoPm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 10, 2022

The Biden administration has been repeatedly pushed by members of the leftist media to investigate Musk after he purchased Twitter in hopes of returning free speech to the platform.

Last month Musk's lawyers revealed he was under a separate investigation during final negotiations with Twitter before his takeover over the company.