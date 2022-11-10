Iranians Are Protesting Far More Than Hijabs
Tipsheet

Biden Makes Creepy Comments About What He Can Do to Elon Musk

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 10, 2022 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Speaking at a press conference from the White House Wednesday in the aftermath of the 2022 midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked about entrepreneur Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter and pressed on what he plans to do about it. 

"Mr. President, do you think Elon Musk is a threat to U.S. national security?  And should the U.S. and with the tools you have, investigate his joint acquisition of Twitter with foreign governments, which include the Saudis?" a reporter asked. 

"I think that Elon Musk's cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at.  Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate, I'm not suggesting that. I'm suggesting that it is worth being looked at and, but that's all I'll say," Biden said. 

"There's a lot of ways," Biden added when asked how. 

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was asked about the same issue during Thursday's press briefing. 

The Biden administration has been repeatedly pushed by members of the leftist media to investigate Musk after he purchased Twitter in hopes of returning free speech to the platform. 

Last month Musk's lawyers revealed he was under a separate investigation during final negotiations with Twitter before his takeover over the company. 

Elon Musk is being investigated by federal authorities over his conduct in his $44 billion takeover deal for Twitter Inc, the social media company said in a court filing released on Thursday.

While the filing said he was under investigations, it did not say what the exact focus of the probes was and which federal authorities are conducting them.

Twitter, which sued Musk in July to force him to close the deal, said attorneys for the Tesla Inc CEO had claimed "investigative privilege" when refusing to hand over documents it had sought.

