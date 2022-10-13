Exposed: Biden Pressured OPEC to Try and Save Democrats in the Midterms

The Saudi Arabian Embassy in Washington D.C. released a statement late Wednesday detailing how President Joe Biden attempted to pressure OPEC into increasing oil production in order to boost the political prospects for Democrats in upcoming midterm elections. Saudi officials also revealed Biden pressured OPEC to wait to announce the decision not to increase production until after November 8, 2022.

"The Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would also like to clarify that based on its belief in the importance of dialogue and exchange of views with its allies and partners outside the OPEC + group regarding the situation in the oil markets, the Government of the Kingdom clarified through its continuous consultation with the US Administration that all economic analyses indicate that postponing the OPEC+ decision for a month, according to what has been suggested, would have had negative economic consequences," the Embassy release in a statement.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the statements issued about the Kingdom following the OPEC+ decision. pic.twitter.com/Bo7JVPDzFo — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) October 12, 2022

"Resolving economic challenges requires the establishment of a non-politicized constructive dialogue, and to wisely and rationally consider what serves the interests of all countries," the statement continues, adding the U.S.-Saudi relationship is not about domestic political convenience or narratives.

"The Kingdom affirms that it view its relationship with the United States of America as a strategic one that serves the common interests of both countries. The Kingdom also stresses the importance of building on the solid pillars upon which the Saudi-US relationship had stood over the past eight decades. These pillars include mutual respect, enhancing common interests, actively contributing to preserve regional and international peace and security, countering terrorism and extremism, and achieving prosperity for the peoples of the region," the statement concludes.

The White House is dodging questions about the attempt.