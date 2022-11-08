House Judiciary GOP Already Has a Plan in Mind to Hold DOJ Accountable When They Take Control

House Republicans are very much favored to win tonight's midterm elections, with party members being among those who expect their party will win. So confident are they, that Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee on Friday released a 1,050 page report, "FBI Whistleblowers: What Their Disclosures Indicate About the Politicization of the FBI And Justice Department."

There is a wide range of alleged corruption, spanning multiple issues, a release from the committee's minority members explains. Key takeaways include:

The FBI leadership abusing its law-enforcement authority for political reasons. The FBI artificially inflating and manipulating domestic violent extremism statistics for political purposes. The FBI downplaying and reducing the spread of the serious allegations of wrongdoing leveled against Hunter Biden. The Justice Department and FBI using counterterrorism resources to target parents resisting a far-left educational curriculum. The FBI abusing its foreign surveillance authorities. The Justice Department and FBI conducting an unprecedented raid on a former president’s home. The FBI stalking a Republican Congressman on a family vacation to seize his personal cell phone. The Justice Department and the FBI continuing to allow attacks on pro-life facilities and churches to go unabated, while pushing an anti-life agenda. The FBI conducting an “intelligence” assessment of a conservative charity under the guise of investigating unrelated alleged crimes. The FBI purging employees who refuse to align themselves with the leadership’s political ideology. The FBI helping Big Tech to censor Americans’ political speech.

Republicans from both chambers have already sought to get in touch with the DOJ about many of these issues, and many of them came up when FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee in August, shortly before former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago was raided by the FBI.

Not only did the DOJ last year collude with school board associations to target parents as "domestic terrorists," they have continued to cover it up and Democratic members on the Judiciary Committee have even lied about it.

More recently, pro-life activists have been targeted by the DOJ, while violent pro-abortion extremists have gotten off the hook. House and Senate Republicans have sent letters to the DOJ demanding answers on the arrest of pro-lifers.

As covered earlier on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dismissed and even lied about this during Monday's press briefing.

The Biden administration has talked a big talk when it comes to the supposed threats of domestic terrorism. As it turns out, the FBI has been inflating the numbers when it comes to statistics on domestic violent extremism.

Censorship from Big Tech has been another problem, even with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) disbanding the disinformation board, at least for now. The White House also has reportedly colluded with Big Tech. Earlier this month, J.D. Vance, the Senate Republican candidate in Ohio, shared at a Fox News town hall that Big Tech as the biggest threat to American democracy.

As extensive as this comprehensive report may seem, it's only the first of many. "This report is the first comprehensive accounting of the FBI’s problems to date, which undermine the FBI’s fundamental law-enforcement mission," it explains.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the committee's ranking member, appeared on "Fox & Friends" that morning to discuss the report. In response to Townhall's Katie Pavlich's question about accountability, who was serving as a co-host, Jordan said "our job is to get the facts to the American people" and outlined that the report "shows just how bad things have gotten at the FBI and the DOJ," adding it's all driven by politics now over there."

While Jordan maintained "we live in the greatest country ever," he warned "America's not America if you have a Justice Department that treats people differently under the law." The congressman stressed "it's supposed to be equal treatment under the law," which "is not happening," something he says they "know it's not happening because 14 brave FBI agents came to us as whistleblowers and told us what exactly is going on here."

In addition to the concerns listed above, Jordan warned that one whistleblower shared they're getting rid of conservative agents as well.

🚨MUST WATCH: @Jim_Jordan details our latest report on the broken FBI and DOJ. https://t.co/yyEUSjxj2D — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) November 4, 2022

That same day, Rep. Jordan also tweeted out a call for FBI employees to come forth to speak with Congress if they had any pertinent information. The report made clear that their issue is not with the employees. "The problem lies not with the majority of front-line agents who serve our country, but with the FBI's politicized bureaucracy," it read.

The report has very much prompted speculation of an investigation for when Republicans indeed take back the House, which, again, they are almost certain to do. Before welcoming Rep. Jordan, "Fox & Friends" co-host Will Cain mentioned that the report is "just a preview of what a GOP-controlled majority may uncover from the administration after the midterms."

Dustin Jones' headline for NPR on Friday also read that "Judiciary Republicans hint at investigation into FBI, DOJ if they retake the House."

Jones' report mentioned that Rep. Jordan on November 2 sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and a letter to Director Wray requesting documents pertaining to these committee investigations which are sure to happen. The deadline for a response is November 16.

In an interview last November, Rep. Jordan told Townhall that he plans to be chairman of the committee should Republicans indeed take back the House.