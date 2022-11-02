JD Vance Details the Biggest Threat to American Elections

Speaking during a town hall with Fox News Tuesday night, Ohio Republican Senate candidate JD Vance explained what he views as the greatest threat to American elections.

"The biggest threat to American democracy today is big technology companies in bed with the communist Chinese who are censoring information about American politics," Vance said. "I don’t want these companies interfering in our elections and I think it happened in 2020."

JD Vance on Big Tech:



"The biggest threat to American democracy today is big technology companies in bed with the communist Chinese who are censoring information about American politics...I don’t want these companies interfering in our elections and I think it happened in 2020." pic.twitter.com/vfypJycRSm — Ohio War Room (@OhioWarRoom) November 1, 2022

Vance explained more about Big Tech's influence in U.S. elections last week and advocated for the break up of big companies on his campaign website.

"I know the technology industry well. I’ve worked in it and invested in it, and I’m sick of politicians who talk big about Big Tech but do nothing about it. The tech industry promised all of us better lives and faster communication; instead, it steals our private information, sells it to the Chinese, and then censors conservatives and others for daring to have a controversial opinion," Vance states on his campaign website. "The solution is simple: we need to break up the big tech companies, to reduce their power in our economy and our politics. We also need to ban the theft of our personal information. If they want our data, it’s time they paid for it."

JD Vance explains how Facebook rigged the election!



"Facebook actually...used censorship to shut up conservatives and promote negative stories about Donald Trump...bought up local boards of elections, $420 million, to effectively buy Democrat votes in battleground states." pic.twitter.com/GRDCS72qL3 — Ohio War Room (@OhioWarRoom) October 28, 2021

Vance is leading his Democratic opponent, Congressman Tim Ryan, with just six days to go until Election Day.

Cygnal (R) tracking poll in Ohio:



Senate: Vance (R) +4 (-1 from yesterday)https://t.co/po5rMXSrAD



Governor: DeWine (R)* +20 (-1 from yesterday)https://t.co/LUqeVskL4U — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 31, 2022



