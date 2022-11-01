Liz Cheney Further Betrays Republicans With This Endorsement
Tipsheet

Another Poll Has Lee Zeldin With Lead Over Kathy Hochul

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 01, 2022 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

With Election Day a week away, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) continues to have momentum in the New York gubernatorial race. On Monday, the Trafalgar Group released a poll showing Zeldin with a small lead 48.4 percent to Gov. Kathy Hochul's 47.6 percent. There's still 4 percent who are undecided.

The poll was conducted October 27-31, with 1,198 likely general election voters and a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percent. While Zeldin's lead is quite narrow, and certainly within the margin of error, it does show a post-debate bump for the Republican nominee. 

When Trafalgar polled New Yorkers in late September-early October, Zeldin had 42.6 percent support compared to Hochul's 44.5 percent. At the time, 9.7 percent were still undecided. 

Speaking of a post-debate bump, Gov. Hochul truly did not appear to help herself, as she came off as quite dismissive on crime during last Tuesday's debate, which polls show is the top issue for New Yorkers. She's appeared to double down on such tone-deafness, evidenced by her remarks on MSNBC's "PoliticsNation." As The New York Post covered on Monday, the governor on Sunday not only doubled down on her claim that Zeldin is an "election denier," but also that he and others making crime an issue were "data deniers."

"And while murders were down by 14% in New York City over the summer compared with last year, all other major crimes surged — including a 33% rise in robberies, police statistics show," The New York Post also mentioned. 

Both a guest essay by Democrat Mark Penn in The New York Times and reporting from Charlotte Alter for TIME from Monday reference crime as to why Zeldin could pull off a win. 

Gov. Hochul certainly is running scared. She referred to herself as an "underdog," as Leah covered on Monday. Further, Friday's fundraising numbers showed that Zeldin outraged Hochul and is nearly tied when it comes to cash on hand.

"Trafalgar" was trending over Twitter on Tuesday as a result. RealClearPolitics (RCP), which has the race as a "Toss Up," considers the poll to show a tie. Hochul's lead is thus brought down to +4.5. Cook Political Report updated their forecast last Friday to favor Zeldin, moving the race from "Solid Democrat" to "Likely Democrat."

A co/efficient poll from last month also had Zeldin with a slight lead of 45.6 percent to Hochul's 45.3 percent. 

