'Face the Nation' Host Has a Curious Way of Framing MTG's Claim Democrats Have 'Already Started the Killings'

Earlier this week, CBS News' Margaret Brennan confronted Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) during Sunday's episode of "Face the Nation." She brought up remarks from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) that the congresswoman made at former President Donald Trump's Save America rally last Saturday in Warren, Michigan.

As Brennan framed it, "Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene made a false claim that Democrats want Republicans dead, and they have quote, already started the killings." The host went on to double down on the assertion, when she told Sen. Scott "I know, Senator, you know that Democrats have not already started the killings of Republicans as Marjorie Taylor Greene has said."

Sen. Scott only briefly addressed Greene's remarks, mentioning "I didn't see what she said." He instead forced the discussion to talk about Vice President Kamala Harris' comments that "we have to address this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity, understanding that we fight for equality, but we also need to fight for equity" and helping "communities of color."

The congresswoman's remarks are available via C-SPAN, during which she mentioned in part how "MAGA Republicans are being labeled as extremists, dangers to democracy."

During her remarks, the congresswoman spoke at length about her concerns that Democrats the Biden administration has been destroying America, as it applies to crime, energy, the shutdown's effect on the economy, sending such a reckless amount of money to Ukraine, parents' rights, and politicized raids from the FBI.

Greene's remarks getting considerable attention, not just from Brennan, but others in the mainstream media, include how she told the crowd that "I'm not going to mince words with you all," as "Democrats want Republicans dead, and they've already started the killings." She went on to mention specifics, in how "an 18-year-old boy was run down by a Democrat driver who confessed to killing the teenager simply because he was a Republican," referring to Cayler Ellingson. The suspect, 41-year-old Shannon Brandt, is now being tried for murder. He told police he believed Ellingson was "part of a Republican extremist group," despite there being no evidence he was.

The congresswoman also mentioned how "even right here in Michigan just last week, an 83-year-old woman was shot in the back for advocating for the unborn," referring to a volunteer who was canvassing against a pro-abortion ballot in the state.

Rep. Greene had specifics to mention, yet Brennan still insisted she "made a false claim" in her remarks. It does not appear that Brennan addressed Ellingson's death in her coverage.

While it helped that Sen. Scott brought up the vice president's remarks, he missed an opportunity to address what Rep. Greene mentioned, especially since Brennan was so insistent that they were false.

Republicans and their causes have been the target from violent extremists. This includes not just Ellingson, and a Michigan woman shot while she was canvassing against a pro-abortion ballot initiative in the state. Further, over 100 pro-life organizations, pregnancy resource centers, and churches have been targeted with vandalism. Some of them have even faced violence, like firebombings. The Department of Justice (DOJ) under President Joe Biden can't be bothered to take seriously such pro-abortion extremism, though.

Larry O'Connor also addressed such hypocrisy in "O'Connor Tonight" on Tuesday. He also used the full context of Greene's remarks, and pointed out how "angry tweets" and mainstream media outlet, for the sake of clickbait, criticizing the congresswoman refused to include the full context. Later in the video, he insisted that Greene's comments amounted to "a fact."

O'Connor also included tweets from Republican strategist Matt Wolking, who highlighted even more forms of violence against Republicans in just a matter of 10 days. He also reminded that James Hodgkinson, a Bernie Sanders supporter, had shot Republicans practicing ahead of the Congressional baseball game in 2017.

In the last 10 days:



NM Republican Mark Ronchetti's home window shot out



Two staffers for TX Republican Gov Abbott violently assaulted



MI 83-year-old pro-life volunteer passing out info shot in the back



ND 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson run over in politically motivated attack — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) September 29, 2022

In the video clip, O'Connor also forcefully spoke out against a speech President Joe Biden gave last month outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, during which he went after his "MAGA Republican" political opponents. He spoke out against the FBI labeling parents as domestic terrorists, as well as those who fly the Gadsden flags, and the indoctrination from Leftist academia in that "silence equals violence" or "words are violence."

O'Connor fired back that "the Left hasn't just encouraged political violence for the past, it's been a full-court press to justify and incite it," as well as charged how the Left goes after conservatives for caring about election integrity or who are pro-life as Nazis. "Leftist ideology has been desperately trying to convince our culture that mainstream conservative policies are really fascist Nazi propaganda. So of course anyone who believes or votes for those policies is now endorsing Nazis. It's morally right to execute violence against Nazis."

In closing, O'Connor called for being disciplined in encouraging others to come to our values and our beliefs.