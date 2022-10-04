WATCH: Democrats Say MTG is Stoking Violence, But They Are Hypocrites

Larry O'Connor
Larry O'Connor
|
 @LarryOConnor
|
Posted: Oct 04, 2022 9:15 PM
  Share   Tweet

After Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Democrats are pushing for violence against Republicans, prominent leftist leaders began hysterically claiming she was stoking violence. But we can see past the nonsense, and we know just why Democrats are being so hypocritical.

MTG brought the receipts. She proved her point with facts. Somehow, that part of her comments didn't make it into everyone's angry tweets. Naturally, people have gone insane over this Congresswoman merely pointing out that conservatives are being attacked by Democrat thugs.

Trending Townhall Video

Donald Trump's Latest Move Over Mar-a-Lago Document Fiasco Will Energize His Haters
Matt Vespa
Biden and Harris Continue to Double Down on Fear-Mongering Over Abortion
Rebecca Downs
Another Polls Reveals What We've Been Saying All Along As We Get Closer to the Midterms
VIP
Rebecca Downs
KJP Tries to Talk Her Way Out of If Biden Deserves Blame for Surging Gas Prices: 'Lot More Nuanced Than That'
Rebecca Downs
John Fetterman's Campaign Gets Increasingly Desperate
Rebecca Downs
Arizona Dems’ Push to Overturn School Choice Expansion Fails
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular