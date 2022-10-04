WATCH: Democrats Say MTG is Stoking Violence, But They Are Hypocrites

After Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Democrats are pushing for violence against Republicans, prominent leftist leaders began hysterically claiming she was stoking violence. But we can see past the nonsense, and we know just why Democrats are being so hypocritical.

MTG brought the receipts. She proved her point with facts. Somehow, that part of her comments didn't make it into everyone's angry tweets. Naturally, people have gone insane over this Congresswoman merely pointing out that conservatives are being attacked by Democrat thugs.