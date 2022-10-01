VP Faces Criticism After Claiming Hurricaine Ian Aid Will Go to Communities Based on Their 'Color'

Vice President Kamala Harris is facing a storm of backlash after telling an audience that Florida will receive Hurricane Ian aid based on “equity.”

During the Democratic National Committee’s Women’s Leadership Forum, Harris claimed that the communities hit hardest by so-called “climate change,” are low-income communities and people of color, adding that they will be first in line for help.

“We have to address this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity, understanding that we fight for equality, but we also need to fight for equity,” Harris said, adding “If we want people to be in an equal place sometimes we need to take into account those disparities and do that work.”

Harris’ comments caused a wave of criticism from Florida residents and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R-Fla) team.

“This is false. @VP’s rhetoric is causing undue panic and must be clarified. FEMA Individual Assistance is already available to all Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian, regardless of race or background,” DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw said.

Even Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk argued against Harris saying the funds “should be according to greatest need, not race or anything else.”