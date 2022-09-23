Biden Claims the Catholic Church Wouldn't Agree With a 15-Week Abortion Ban

President Joe Biden called out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) for proposing a bill titled “Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act,” which would prohibit abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, except in cases of rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother.

During a speech, Biden claimed that the Catholic Church wouldn’t agree with not aborting unborn babies past 15 weeks of pregnancy, despite the Bible’s assertion that from the womb to tomb, life should be protected.

“From the first moment of his existence, a human being must be recognized as having the rights of a person – among which is the inviolable right of every innocent being to life, “ the official catechism of the Roman Catholic Church says.

"I happen to be a practicing Roman Catholic, my church doesn’t even make that argument now… think about what these guys are talking about,” Biden said, referring to Graham and other Republicans who support the bill. “No exceptions — rape, incest — no exceptions, regardless of age.”

However it seems Biden didn’t actually read the contents of the bill because it does include exceptions for rape and incest.

Meanwhile Biden was very confident that he will make it to the end of his presidential term despite many Democrats worried about downward spiraling health.

“Well, the good news is — for me, anyway — I’m going to be around at least for another two years, so he can pass or it not, I’m going to veto it. It’s not going to happen,” Biden told the crowd.

Speaking about the bill, Graham said the 15-week abortion law should become a law at federal level after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade sparked many Democrat figures to say they support abortion up until the time of birth.