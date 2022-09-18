President Joe Biden Joins Fellow Democrats in Misleading on 'Nationwide Abortion Ban'

Last week Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-SC) introduction of a 15-week abortion ban on pain-capable unborn children caused quite a stir, even from fellow Republicans and pro-lifers, specifically about timing. That being said, so did the reactions of some particularly unhinged Democrats. Some, like Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) used concerning language. Many, especially Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), who is seeking higher office by running against Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), have misled on the nature of the bill. Thanks to tweets from his official account, this now includes President Joe Biden.

Heading into the weekend, the president tweeted his pro-abortion position, along with support for Roe v. Wade multiple times on Friday.

Roe v. Wade reaffirmed the basic principle of equality – the right of each of us to choose how to live our lives.



A nationwide abortion ban is dangerous. Not just for choice, but for the personal autonomy of every American. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 16, 2022

Republicans on the Hill are taking us down an extreme and dangerous path. pic.twitter.com/Td6Fj1ptsM — President Biden (@POTUS) September 16, 2022

When a lawmaker goes from touting states' rights to touting a nationwide ban, it becomes clear that they’re not concerned with the Constitution. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 16, 2022

In criticizing what he claims is "a nationwide abortion ban," Biden fails to point out the truth about what the bill entails, most likely because of how popular it is and how extreme Democrats look by opposing it.

The bill applies to a small but significant amount of abortions, which are performed on pain-capable unborn children. The gruesome method used to perform the abortion can also be more dangerous for women than abortions performed earlier in pregnancy. The bill also contains exceptions, and the idea behind it is something the American people support, according to polls.

The president also turned to a tiring and oft-repeated talking point from his party that is designed to lead to hysteria and promote fear-mongering by claiming that congressional Republicans are opposed to contraception and same-sex marriage.

Such a talking point comes from a concurring solo opinion authored by Justice Clarence Thomas in the Dobbs v. Jackson case that overturned Roe, in which he brought up the idea of how, in his view, the Supreme Court should revisit those rights. It's worth emphasizing that Justice Samuel Alito, in his opinion for the Court, and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who also wrote a concurring opinion, made clear that the Dobbs case only applies to abortion.

Democrats, including but not limited to the president, mislead on the Constitution as well. As Justice Alito went through great lengths to remind in his opinion, the right to an abortion is nowhere in the Constitution, and the right to decide the abortion issue lies with the people through their elected representatives.

In a statement for Townnhall, RNC Director of Faith Communications Andrew Brennan noted that "Democrats continue to embrace some of the most extreme abortion policies anywhere in the world, and are even actively encouraging pro-abortion violence. They couldn’t be more radical or out of touch if they tried."

The president, though he didn't attack the bill by name or with has great detail, also had a particularly dumb tweet on Thursday.

Imagine an America where Congressional Republicans cared as much about lowering costs for American families as they do robbing women of their constitutional rights. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 15, 2022

Polls show that voters are more concerned with inflation than abortion, and that they trust the Republican Party far more on this issue. Polls also show that people don't believe the misnamed "Inflation Reduction Act" will do what it says. That didn't stop the Biden administration from celebrating the legislation with a wildly out-of-touch ceremony on the White House lawn last Tuesday, though.

The American people are right not to believe in the bill's name. It will raise taxes for lower- and middle-class Americans and, as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Manchin himself even admitted, it wont do much to actually immediately help inflation. Experts warn, in fact, it will make it worse.

Vice President Kamala Harris also spent her Friday promoting the administration's extremist pro-abortion views by partaking in yet another roundtable on the topic, this time in Chicago, after she already did so earlier in the week, and many times before that.

"Kamala Harris can’t be bothered to visit the crisis at the southern border, but has plenty of time to stump for late-term abortion. Democrats’ radical and misplaced priorities will cost them in November," Brennan said in a separate statement.

Her official account also tweeted even more takes on the issue, similar to the president's tweets in language and stupidity.

A national abortion ban is wildly out of step with what the majority of Americans believe in. Republicans in Congress should stay out of women’s personal decisions. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 15, 2022

This week, extremist so-called leaders advanced outrageous policies that will harm women.



Congressional Republicans proposed a national abortion ban. West Virginia passed a near-total ban on abortion. Indiana’s abortion ban went into effect.



Americans deserve better. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 16, 2022

While our Administration is focused on passing legislation—like the Inflation Reduction Act, which is lowering costs for the American people—Republicans in Congress are focused on taking away rights from millions of American women. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 17, 2022