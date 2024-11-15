VIP
No Trust for the Deep State
Is This Why Trump Rolled Out a Ton of Controversial Picks?
Trump Is Not Apologizing for Having Power
Trump Opponent Who Murdered Family Shatters Gun Control Myth
We're Already Seeing the Effects of Trump Nominating RFK Jr. to HHS
In 'Remarkable' Clip, Progressive Commentator Rips Those Who Can't Understand Trump's Land...
Florida AG Takes Legal Action Against FEMA Officials Over Alleged Political Discrimination
One Democrat Governor Explains Why He's 'Excited' About RFK Jr.'s Nomination as HHS...
Fired FEMA Official Just Dug Herself a Deeper Hole
It Looks Like Nancy Pelosi Has Made a Decision on Running for Reelection
Sylvester Stallone: Trump Is the 'Second George Washington'
A Tale of Two Votes at the University of Michigan
Scott Jennings: Yeah, Maybe Democrats Didn't Mean That Hitler Talk
Whoopi Goldberg Said That a Bakery Refused to Serve Her Because of Her...
Trump Names Picks for More Key Roles, Including Communications Director

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 15, 2024 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

On Friday, President-elect Donald Trump announced who will fill more key staff positions, after a week of some exciting and even surprising picks. The latest announcement indicated that Steven Cheung will serve as Assistant to the President and Director of Communications and Sergio Gor will serve as Assitant to the President and Director of the Presidential Personnel Office. Cheung is a particularly familiar name, as he served as Director of Communications for the Trump-Vance campaign and as Director of Strategic Response during the Trump White House. Gor is the CEO of Winning Team Publishing and also ran the Right for America Super PAC.

"Steven Cheung and Sergio Gor have been trusted Advisors since my first Presidential Campaign in 2016, and have continued to champion America First principles throughout my First Term, all the way to our Historic Victory in 2024," Trump said in a statement. "I am thrilled to have them join my White House as we, Make America Great Again!"

Gor's pick had also been shared earlier in the week by Semafor's Shelby Talcott, with Donald Trump Jr., who is also part of Winning Team Publishing, declaring the announcement to be "Awesome news" and that "Sergio will be great!" in a post that Gor also shared over X. 

Trump has yet to announce who his press secretary will be, though Alina Haba, his attorney and senior advisor, shared on Thursday that it won't be her. 

