Trump Names Picks for More Key Roles, Including Communications Director

On Friday, President-elect Donald Trump announced who will fill more key staff positions, after a week of some exciting and even surprising picks. The latest announcement indicated that Steven Cheung will serve as Assistant to the President and Director of Communications and Sergio Gor will serve as Assitant to the President and Director of the Presidential Personnel Office. Cheung is a particularly familiar name, as he served as Director of Communications for the Trump-Vance campaign and as Director of Strategic Response during the Trump White House. Gor is the CEO of Winning Team Publishing and also ran the Right for America Super PAC.

Advertisement

"Steven Cheung and Sergio Gor have been trusted Advisors since my first Presidential Campaign in 2016, and have continued to champion America First principles throughout my First Term, all the way to our Historic Victory in 2024," Trump said in a statement. "I am thrilled to have them join my White House as we, Make America Great Again!"

Trump announces Sergio Gor tapped as director of PPO, confirming our scoop from earlier this week.



Also confirms Steven Cheung as comms director: pic.twitter.com/YQGo2YJ5B2 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) November 15, 2024

Gor's pick had also been shared earlier in the week by Semafor's Shelby Talcott, with Donald Trump Jr., who is also part of Winning Team Publishing, declaring the announcement to be "Awesome news" and that "Sergio will be great!" in a post that Gor also shared over X.

Awesome news. Sergio will be great! https://t.co/83i57Xe2Pt — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 14, 2024

Trump has yet to announce who his press secretary will be, though Alina Haba, his attorney and senior advisor, shared on Thursday that it won't be her.