With So-Called Inflation Reduction Act Looking Likely to Pass, Poll Shows Few People Actually Believe in It

On Thursday night, as Spencer covered, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) revealed that she is willing to vote for the so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, even though the bill is forecast to add to the deficit and raise taxes on the middle class. Her support is "subject to the Parliamentarian's review."

The bill will get no support from Republicans, though, who look to be engaging in a vote-a-rama this weekend of adding amendments. It's not just Republicans, though, who know better than to believe in this bill's title.

12% believe the title of the bill https://t.co/G90HhEwGO3 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 5, 2022

According to a poll from The Economist/YouGov that was conducted July 30-August 2, just 12 percent believe the bill will actually reduce inflation. A plurality, at 36 percent, think it will increase inflation, which is three times the amount of those who think it will lower it. Twenty-nine percent are unsure, and 23 percent say there will be no change on inflation from the bill, meaning what the Democrats are trying to sell actually has the lowest amount of support.

The poll included 1,500 adult citizens with a margin of error of approximately 3 percent.

"Inflation Reduction Act" is trending over Twitter on Friday morning, with many pointing out how the bill won't actually do what it says it will.

When you’ve been lied to repeatedly about the purpose of legislation it’s not surprising https://t.co/qEhQem0SOO https://t.co/zU2i3p05sS — Marc Thiessen ?????? (@marcthiessen) August 5, 2022

Don't call it the IRA (Inflation Reduction Act). Call it the HIRA: Higher Inflation and Recession Act.



Does anyone besides Biden and Manchin honestly believe raising taxes on the middle and working class will reduce inflation? — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) August 4, 2022

In Congress, bills typically do exactly the opposite what they’re named, so y’all might want to brace yourselves for Biden’s “Inflation Reduction Act.”https://t.co/9332x624Tg — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 5, 2022

The Inflation Reduction Act should be called the Deflation Act cause it will deflate the pockets of the middle class and everyday Americans. — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores2022) August 4, 2022

The "Inflation Reduction Act" is going to raise taxes on the middle class to super-size the IRS.



Democrats are going to take your money for the privilege of making it easier for the IRS to audit you.



It’s a disgrace that @Sen_JoeManchin & his colleagues support this BS! — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) August 5, 2022

It's not merely the American people who may be harmed by this bill, but Democratic senators who had to come around in order to support it. Sen. Sinema, as Hugh Hewitt highlighted, didn't even ask for much in turn for her support. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who came out in support of the bill last week per an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), has been promised pipeline permitting reform, among other things. As Guy and I have highlighted, though, Democratic leadership may very well turn on Manchin when it comes to their time to pay up.

Schumer indicated on Thursday he plans for the bill to be introduced on Saturday, though Sinema's support was not yet announced. The vote-a-rama will take place on Sunday and the expected final passage to come next week.