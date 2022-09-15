Even More New York Democrats Endorse Lee Zeldin

It was always going to be a tough battle for a Republican to win in New York's gubernatorial race this November, but it looks like Rep. Lee Zeldin, the party's nominee running against Gov. Kathy Hochul, is doing what needs to be done for him to have a chance. Late last month Zeldin announced the endorsements from the New Era Democrats, as well as Rev. Rubén Díaz, Sr., and former Democratic Assemblyman Dov Hikind. On Tuesday, Zeldin announced in a press release he had also been endorsed by New York City Councilman Robert Holden.

Democrats supporting @leezeldin today at City Hall include @BobHoldenNYC @revrubendiaz @HikindDov and Stephen Kaufman, all citing crime as among their reasons pic.twitter.com/4eKFDrB5fn — Emily Ngo (@emilyngo) September 12, 2022

Council Holden spoke with Fox News about his endorsement, mentioning that "we can see it on those streets any time you go outside in New York City, there seems to be problems." He specifically mentioned the subways, sharing "my wife won't ride the subway at all, because of the violence that we see and it's gotten out of hand, so all you have to do is look around." Holden, who described himself as "a common sense Democrat," said "I'll endorse Republicans when I think they're better for the job, and certainly Lee Zeldin is better for the job than Kathy Hochul, our current governor."

Holden also criticized "the ridiculous mandates" Hochul imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This has led to steep numbers of residents fleeing to other states, namely Florida, in addition to the increased crime that was brought up once again, with Holden mentioning how very few criminals face jail time. "We're under siege here, and we need help, and we need a governor that will, again, stop the revolving door that we have in our courts now."

While Holden said he's been told he has "guts" for endorsing Zeldin, he made clear "it's not guts, it's the right thing to do," bringing up once more how "Kathy Hochul did nothing to really remedy this ridiculous bail reform we have here in New York City and New York State."

DEMOCRAT NYC Councilman Robert Holden endorses @leezeldin



“I am a common sense Democrat that means I will endorse Republicans when I think they are better for the job and certainly Lee Zeldin is better for the job than Kathy Hochul”



“We are under siege & we need help” pic.twitter.com/2pucWLZNr9 — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) September 14, 2022

Another Democrat, Andrew Stein who is a former New York City Council president and state Assembly member, wrote an op-ed for The New York Post explaining his endorsement.

?? Honored to receive the endorsement tonight from yet another prominent NY Democrat.



Andrew Stein was a New York City Council President, Manhattan Borough President, and State Assemblyman.



Unlike @KathyHochul, I’m running to be Governor for ALL New Yorkers! #SaveOurState https://t.co/K6bf9b6BxZ — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) September 15, 2022

In it he highlighted the crime rates, as well as the amount of people fleeing:

When it comes to the issue of crime that Zeldin and the Democrats endorsing him focus on, the Republican nominee released his television ad focusing on that issue as well.

??It's time our families feel safe again!



Just released our 1st general election TV ad, “Take Back Our Streets”, airing statewide with a seven figure buy.



In Kathy Hochul’s New York, crime is out of control.



We must FIRE Hochul, TAKE BACK our streets, and SAVE our state. pic.twitter.com/8Z4ihnUd6O — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) September 14, 2022

While forecasters seem sure that Gov. Hochul will win in November, polls show that the race is somewhat tighter than the ratings suggest. Earlier this month, a poll from The Trafalgar Group showed Gov. Hochul with a lead of just 4.4 percent, at 47.8 percent to Zeldin's 43.4 percent. A co/efficient poll from last week similarly shows Hochul with just a 6 point lead, with Hochul having 49 percent support to Zeldin's 43 percent.

Hochul herself also seems to be running scared, as she still has not agreed to debate Zeldin. She does often tweet about him, though. And, while campaigning last month for Pat Ryan, who ultimately won his special election, the governor invoked Zeldin's name in demanding Republicans leave the state since they "are not New Yorkers."

It’s September 14 and @KathyHochul still has not accepted ANY debate requests. This is not ok. The contempt Hochul has for being challenged should alone disqualify her. Absentee ballots start going out in 9 days. These debates need to start now before voting begins. — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) September 14, 2022

The race is now less than two months away. If elected, Zeldin would be New York's first Republican governor since Gov. George Pataki, who was first elected in 1994, which was very much a red wave year.