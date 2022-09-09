Biden Once More Goes After 'MAGA Republicans' in Yet Another Ranting Speech

It appears it's become a weekly pattern for President Joe Biden to give ranting and raving remarks about how much MAGA Republicans "threaten democracy." On Thursday, Biden gave remarks at yet another DNC event, this time at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Forest Hills, Maryland. Such remarks came one week after his notorious speech outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, and two weeks after he referred to Republicans and their philosophy as "semi-fasciscm," also at a DNC event.

After mentioning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Biden got right into it with what he claimed wasn't hyperbole, but was nevertheless very much full of hysteria.

"Look, folks, I believe America is at an inflection point — one of those moments that — where everything changes. America has to choose: Are we going to move forward or backwards? Are we going to build the future or obsess about the past? To be a nation of unity and hope and optimism or a nation of division, violence, and hatred," he asked the audience.

The president next launched into his rehearsed lines about who he's not talking about. "Not every Republican is a MAGA Republican. Not every Republican embraces the extreme ideology. I know because I’ve worked with them — and the mainstream Republicans that are still a few of them left," he claimed, only to then go on quite the attack against his political opponents.

"But the extreme set of MAGA Republicans has chosen to go backwards, full of anger, violence, hate, and division. And that’s what their game is," he went on to immediately say.

In addition to talking about his supposed legislative accomplishments, Biden also touted his supposed accomplishments about reducing the deficit that has been debunked, even by CNN. The president also warned Republicans were after social security, another claim that has been fact-checked.

It wasn't just against MAGA Republicans where Biden engaged in hysteria.

Besides warning about a "national ban" on abortion, which Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) had merely said was "possible," the president claimed contraception and the right to same-sex marriage were under attack.

"If they had their way, they’d come after the contraception and marriage equality, the whole right to privacy. They were very straightforward when this passed. They didn’t kid about it. We can’t let that happen either. Democrats won’t let that happen — not today, not tomorrow, not ever," Biden warned.

The president then once more went into attack and fear-mongering mode:

And we’re not going to let anyone or anything tear America apart. I’m going to close with this. We’re at a serious moment in this nation’s history. And again, to use the word three times: That’s not hyperbole. We’re literally in a battle for America’s soul. I know I’ve been saying it for a year and a half, but I mean it. Extreme MAGA Republicans just don’t threaten our personal and economic rights; they embrace political violence. Think about it. They refuse to accept the will of the people. They threaten our very democracy. They — and that’s not hyperbole. To this day, they defend the mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6th.

From there, Biden went on to attack former President Donald Trump by name, as the audience cheered along, with one member yelling "lock him up!"

The president closed his speech by desperately begging audience members to vote.

What was particularly telling about this speech from Thursday that just passed, is that Biden actually tried to once more pull the unity card, uttering the word no less than three times during his speech. He also made an appeal for unity when at the very end of his speech he declared "folks, that’s why those who love this country — Democrats, independents, and mainstream Republicans — have to be stronger, more determined, and more committed to saving American democracy than the MAGA Republicans are to literally destroying American politics."

The country appears to be anything but unified though, with the midterms now less than two months away, with Democrats positioned to likely lose at least the House.