Poll Indicates Democrats Not Doing Too Well With Independents

In this partisan, polarized country, there's a keen interest in what Independent voters think. As we've been covering for sometime now at Townhall, Independents are certainly no fan of President Joe Biden, though they preferred him to former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, thus handing him his victory. As voters head to the polls in two months from now, it's worth examining how Independents feel about voting Democratic.

First, when it comes to Independents, they were not too thrilled with Biden's speech last Thursday outside of Independence Hall, during which he attacked his political opponents by demonizing "MAGA Republicans."

A poll from the Trafalgar Group done with Convention of States Action, found that 56.8 percent of overall respondents considered Biden's "represents a dangerous escalation in rhetoric and is designed to incite conflict amongst Americans," with 62.4 percent of Independents indicating as much.

That poll was conducted September 2-5, so right after Biden's speech, with 1,084 likely general election voters and a margin of error of 2.9 percent.

Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media seem to think that Independents favor Biden now. Max Boot did in his September 5 column for The Washington Post praising that Biden speech, which is ironic, considering the results of the poll above from the Trafalgar Group/Convention of States Action. Boot cited no proof of such gains among Independents. He also mentioned an NBC News poll claiming "Threats to democracy" was the greatest issue, a poll which has been debunked, even by those on the left.

New @NBCNews poll shows "two different universes" when it comes to top issues facing democrats and republicans.

As MSNBC's Steve Kornacki also pointed out when analyzing the poll, economic issues such as "cost of living" and "jobs/economy" were separated but need not have been since they fall under economic issues, and together would have surpassed the "threats to democracy" issue.

Interactive Polls, though, has highlighted polls showing the opposite what Boot and his ilk claim.

Yahoo/YouGov Poll: Independents



Biden Job Approval

Approve 32%

Disapprove 60%



The Economy

Approve 27%

Disapprove 63%



2022 Generic Congressional Ballot

Republicans 32% (+6)

Democrats 26%



2024 Election

(R) Donald Trump 42% (+9)

(D) Joe Biden 33%

This includes a Yahoo/YouGov poll, which shows Biden with just a 32 percent approval rating among Independents, while 60 percent disapprove.

While the generic Congressional ballot does have Democrats with a lead of 39 percent to 34 percent, Independents are more likely to support Republicans, by 32 percent to 26 percent.

That poll was conducted September 2-6, with 1,634 adults and a margin of error of error of 2.6 percentage points.

What was the headline that the mainstream media went with for that poll, including Yahoo! News? Well, Andrew Romano wrote for the outlet that "Biden now leads Trump by widest margin in 6 months." Newsweek's Darragh Roche focused on the same headline with such a piece earlier on Thursday, writing "Joe Biden Hammering Donald Trump in Latest Head-to-Head Poll."

That poll shows Biden up ahead 43 percent to 40 percent among adults, and 48 percent to 42 percent among registered voters.

Another particularly interesting way of measuring popularity is by historic trends. The 2018 midterm elections were not good for Republicans, as they often aren't for the president's party. Republicans lost 40 seats in the House, though they did gain 2 in the Senate.

As Interactive Polls highlighted, Trump had a net approval rating among the coveted Independents of -4. Meanwhile, Biden has a net approval rating with that same demographic of -37.

On the eve of 2018 Midterm elections (Nov 5, 2018) — President Trump's Net Approval among INDEPENDENTS was 33 points higher than Biden's now (YouGov Tracker)



Trump (net: -4)

Approve 46%

Disapprove 50%



Biden (net: -37)

Approve 27%

Disapprove 64%

And, as an overall important midterm election reminder that all ought to be keeping in mind, which Interactive Polls also highlighted, earlier this summer, is that Republicans were underestimated in the 2010 and 2014 midterms. They went on to win 63 House seats and 13 House seats, respectively.