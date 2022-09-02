Yesli Vega Earns Key Endorsement From Pro-Life Group in Campaign to Take Down Vulnerable Virginia Democrat

When it comes to races to watch for the upcoming November midterm elections, many of them will be in Virginia. As Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) has predicted, something he doubled down on earlier this week, "the road to the majority in the House of Representatives... comes through Virginia." One such race where that could very likely happen is in Virginia's 7th Congressional District, currently held by Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat. Yesli Vega won the Republican nomination to challenge her in June, and as Townhall is exclusively reporting, she's now won the endorsement from Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America.

Townhall also spoke with Vega about abortion and her pro-life beliefs, an issue where the contrast between her and Rep. Spanberger could not be clearer. The nominee assured Townhall that "standing up for life has always been a priority for me."

She shared that as "a mother of two, and a woman, I absolutely do sympathize with the women who are faced with a difficult situation," which is one of the first conversations she had with SBA Pro-Life America staff. "As a defender of life, it's my hope that once they are provided all those options, women will choose life, but we know that's not always the case, so I want to make sure that women are in a position where they are making decisions based on knowledge and that they are aware of all of the other resources out there for them," Vega added.

When it comes to those resources, Vega said "that's why I'm very proud of the work that we've done with our local pregnancy resource centers," which "provide education on the issue, and what comes next," including for post-abortive women. Many pregnancy resource centers do not merely offer aid for parenting and pregnant women, but for post-abortive women as well, with Vega adding "our work doesn't end there."

Vega exuded confidence as she was clear "we have to be there to empower women but I think that we also have to do our part in reminding voters how extreme my opponent is, right? Most Americans agree that we need less abortions and not more," reminding that Rep. Spanberger and the Democratic Party as a whole have done away with the 'safe, legal, and rare' mantra.

While the congresswoman may consider herself a moderate, she's anything but on this issue, especially as she voted for the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA), which would expand Roe v. Wade and invalidate all pro-life protects passed at the state level.

When it comes to the Democrats' position of "abortion on demand, anytime, and at taxpayers expense," Vega offered "I don't think that is something that the majority of Americans agree with, and that's the difference between [Spanberger] and I."

Vega was clear that she "absolutely" is highlighting how Spanberger is, in fact, not a moderate, on this issue, and on others, especially as the congresswoman's "voting record speaks for itself," and has been with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden "every single step of the way."

Voters have also shared with Vega how they found an ad on abortion that the congresswoman released to be "appalling [Spanberger] was resorting to those tactics, trying to smear my name and my character, but that it's not working." Those voters, whom Vega spoke with at a recent Hispanic festival, told her to keep up her work.

Despite what the ad claims, Vega supports exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother.

SBA Pro-Life America also provided a statement to Townhall about the endorsement, and Spanberger's record. "Yesli Vega is a strong, fearless advocate for unborn babies and their mothers," said Hon. Marilyn Musgrave, SBA Pro-Life America’s vice president of government affairs. "Abigail Spanberger is no moderate on abortion – time after time she sides wit h the radical abortion lobby that wants abortion on demand until birth. She even refuses to protect babies born alive in failed abortions. Virginians have rejected the extremism of Ralph Northam and Terry McAuliffe, now it’s time for change in Congress. Yesli Vega will stand up to Biden’s overreach and fight for every child’s right to live. We’re proud to endorse her and urge voters to say 'yes to Yesli' this November."

The interview also touched upon other topics. Many voters, Vega shared, want to talk to her about the economy. As she put it, they're concerned with how "the Democrats failing the American taxpayers," such as on economy and crime.

Vega pointed to the voting record she says she is "proud" of when it comes to her serving on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, where she has "been a champion for the taxpayers" as "a fiscal hawk, trying to make sure we are not spending recklessly, and I have always advocated on behalf of the taxpayer," which is "the difference between Abigail [Spanberger] and I, that I am a representative, a true representative, of the people, while Abigail's support for Biden's tax and spend agenda has been pretty much the driving factor, the driving force in everything that she's done."

Pointing to voting records and experiences, Vega continued by noting "I think that it's important for voters to compare what I've been able to do in my capacity as supervisor, and what she's done, and so that's why I always refer to the fact that she wants to use flowery language to talk about any other issue other than her voting record because she's not proud of it and she wants the voters to forget."

"Based on the conversations that I've been having with voters on the ground, they're no longer going to be fooled by her lies, they're tired of her lip service and they're ready for change," Encouraged by the excited voters have about her candidacy, which she has about being able to be their voice as their next representative, Vega is sure "we have the momentum," which is why she believes she will win.

Speaking more of Gov. Youngkin, Vega has campaigned with him, but their time together goes back even longer than this cycle. During the gubernatorial race last year, she served as the chair for Latinos for Youngkin. The governor managed to win last November with the Hispanic vote in Virginia, which is how Vega is confident she can get forecasters to tilt the race even more in her favor, since Hispanic voters and voters overall are becoming increasingly attracted to the Republican Party's messaging.

Vega has not only been endorsed by the pro-life movement, with another endorsement including the National Pro-Life Alliance, she's also been endorsed by nine sheriffs in the district and the Police Benevolence Association, with Vega sharing she's "very honored to have their support."

On the issue of crime and policing, which Vega has focused on in her campaign, she's especially determined to highlight how "I think why people are also disappointed with Abigail's lies is the fact that now that it's election time" Spanberger is "talking a big game about her support for law enforcement, but that couldn't be further from the truth." As Vega shared, many in law enforcement and their spouses even find it "offensive that [Spanberger] would utter those words," pointing also to how during the riots of the past years, Spanberger "remained silent and did nothing to stick up for the brave men and women in law enforcement, but again, she's up for re-election, and so she's willing to do and say anything in order to be re-elected, so for her it's about self-preservation."

When it comes to the state of the race, even the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee knows Spanberger is in trouble, as she was one of the first members added to their Frontline program, as a way to protect vulnerable incumbents.