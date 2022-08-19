Woke

DOJ Releases Statement on 'Alleged' Threats Targeting Boston Children's Hospital Over Gender Surgery on Minors

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Aug 19, 2022 3:45 PM
Source: Screenshot via YouTube/Boston Children's Hospital

Earlier this week it was revealed that the Boston Children's Hospital had quietly removed their YouTube playlist of 90 videos promoting gender transitions for children. A hit piece by NBC News' dishonest Brandy Zadrozny and Phil McCausland claim that the children's hospital has been receiving threats. Such reported threats have even led the Department of Justice to respond.

The statement in question came on Wednesday from the United States' District Attorney's Office-District of Massachusetts and is attributed to U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. 

In it, she condemns such threats, which she acknowledges are "alleged," but also promotes such programs at the children's hospital. 

"Today’s news about the alleged threats directed at Boston Children’s Hospital transgender health program is disturbing to say the least.  Children deserve an opportunity to thrive and grow as their own authentic selves. Parents/guardians and health care providers who support them in that journey should be allowed to do so free of threats and harassment," her statement begins with. 

"I want to make it clear that the Department of Justice will ensure equal protection of transgender people under the law. As Attorney General Merrick Garland recently said, 'At the Justice Department, we view confronting hate crimes as both our legal and our moral obligation,'" she goes on to say, no longer drawing the distinction that it is minors Boston Children's Hospital and the Biden administration prey upon. 

"I have made confronting hate crimes a priority of my administration, establishing a unit dedicated to the investigation and prosecution of civil rights violations. We also have worked tirelessly to send a message to hate groups that the U.S. Attorney’s Office is open for business," she continued, making clear where their priorities are.

In conclusion, Rollins' statement reads that "While free speech is indeed the cornerstone of our great nation, fear, intimidation and threats are not. I will not sit idly by and allow hate-based criminal activity to continue in our District." 

Such threats may or may not even be occurring, though. Zadrozny and McCausland's piece mentions emails and statements from the hospitals, but not specifics of such threats being made. The Twitter user Billboard Chris, who has covered the story at length, also points to sources disputing such threats.

Billboard Chris, who lives in Canada, was himself attacked for peacefully standing out in public with signs denouncing gender transition procedures for minors.

He also appeared on Thursday's episode of "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

In addition to hiding the evidence via the removal of YouTube videos, President and CEO Kevin Churchwell reminded employees of a public statement from the hospital claiming that "Boston Children's does not perform genital surgeries as part of gender-affirming care on a patient under the age of 18." 

Beyond video evidence, Christina Buttons of The Post Millennial shared a memo from the hospital speaking of vaginoplasty surgery performed on 17-year-olds. 

As conservative media outlets are speaking out more about the practices that Boston Children's Hospital at the very least encourages, which there is documentation that they do perform, "Boston Children's Hospital" has been trending over Twitter on Friday. 

