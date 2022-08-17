Boston Children's Hospital Promoted Gender Transition or Minors, and Now It's Removing Evidence

The left has been obsessed with targeting minors for gender transitions, claiming it's "gender-affirming care" when such care really results in procedures that entail genital mutilation and sterilization. The Biden administration has gone to great lengths to promote it at a political level, but arguably even more dangerous is that hospitals are promoting these very transitions on children as young as toddlers.

Boston Children's Hospital, which has been exposed in part due to Libs of TikTok, has been posting disturbing videos promoting such surgeries. Now, the hospital appears to be trying to hide the evidence.

Special shoutout to @buttonslives and @BillboardChris for covering Boston Children’s Hospital with their excellent reporting. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 16, 2022

It appears that the Boston Children's Hospital has now removed ALL of their videos and playlists about "gender affirming" surgeries and care from their YouTube channel.https://t.co/hlquwbTazv — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) August 17, 2022

This move to hide evidence comes after PolitiFact did a fact-check last week, providing cover for the hospital that was at the very least promoting gender transitions. Nowhere in Yacob Reyes' fact-check, though, who has had problematic fact-checks before, does it acknowledge that the videos promote such transitions and gender dysphoria.

Reyes also fails to wonder, as so many have rightfully wondered, why a children's hospital is discussing gender-affirming procedures it claims not to perform for those under the age of 18.

It gets much worse at @BostonChildrens.. https://t.co/sMdF5WeOhU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 11, 2022

Despite the website and Reyes' fact-check covering for the hospital, a memo and studies show that Boston Children's Hospital performs vaginoplasty surgery for 17-year-olds and that the hospital also performed double-mastectomies for girls ages 15-to 18-years-old.

Wow, they did 177 double-mastectomy surgeries and approximately half of them were for girls ages 15 to 18.https://t.co/kgOOvDpm2x pic.twitter.com/CQCIDYPi1x — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) August 17, 2022

Though the playlist of videos no longer exists on Boston Children's YouTube page, reporting from Christina Buttons at The Post Millennial from August 10 indicates there were 90 videos.

Button's reporting, which was published before Reyes' lacking fact-check, further emphasizes that there is much more than meets the eye than Reyes coming after Libs of TikTok:

Boston Children’s Hospital promotes their surgeries through a video series on their official YouTube channel, with titles like "What You Need To Know Before Phalloplasty Surgery." The 90 videos in the series paint a rosy picture of the genital, chest and face surgeries they offer, accompanied by upbeat background music. ... A bulletin on the Children’s Hospital Gender Multispecialty Service (GeMS) homepage reads, "At Boston Children’s, we are proud to be home to the first pediatric and adolescent transgender health program in the United States" that has treated "more than 1,000 families to date." Boston Children’s Hospital founded the Gender Multispecialty Service (GeMs) program in 2007 and welcomes patients as young as 3 years old. "At GeMS, our mission is to assess and care for gender-diverse children, teens, and young adults." GeMS provides "a variety of options for medical transition" that include prescribing puberty blockers, testosterone, estrogen and plastic surgery from their surgery center. "Our skilled team includes specialists in plastic surgery, urology, endocrinology, nursing, gender management, and social work, who collaborate to provide a full suite of surgical options for transgender teens and young adults," the website reads. Boston Children’s Hospital abides by the "gender-affirmative model of care," meaning that children’s beliefs about their gender are taken at face value without question. "We believe in a gender-affirmative model of care, which supports transgender and gender diverse youth in the gender in which they identify." But "gender affirmation" care is rooted in gender ideology, which is a belief system based on the falsehood that whether someone is a man, boy, woman, or girl has nothing to do with one’s biology, but instead is determined by one’s subjective and undefinable "gender identity." Therefore, males can be women and girls, and females can be boys and men. Gender ideology also claims that a felt mismatch between one’s body and gender identity can be corrected by puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries, what the Boston Children's Hospital aims to offer. For children 9 and under, the hospital helps facilitate a social transition that prepares them for individualized treatment plans that can include puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and chest surgeries. Chest surgeries are available at age 15. ... Boston Children’s Hospital accepts teens as young as 15 years old seeking chest surgeries, such as double mastectomies for female patients and breast augmentation for male patients. All of these "gender affirming" surgeries are covered through commercial insurers and the state's Medicaid program in Massachusetts. Taxpayer funded state Medicaid’s policy explicitly covers transition-related health care, who have determined in their guidelines that gender-related surgeries "may be medically necessary.

As Buttons mentions in her reporting, and as Maddy covered, Gov. Charlie Baker (R-MA) signed a law late last month protecting transgender "gender-affirming" procedures under the state constitution, in addition to protecting abortion.

The move to scrub the evidence from YouTube also comes amidst a hit-piece from NBC News' Brandy Zadrozny, which Buttons, as well as Christopher Rufo and Twitter user Billboard Chris, have sharply denounced. Her bio for NBC News claims she "covers misinformation, extremism and the internet."

This @NBCNews article by @BrandyZadrozny is spreading misinformation. @BostonChildrens does perform genital surgeries on minors. It’s in their own research paper & was on their website until a few days ago. They also follow WPATH guidelines which allow it.https://t.co/pksrDhDmjd https://t.co/2nvBoo8nEy pic.twitter.com/5bJpttzrQK — Christina Buttons (@buttonslives) August 17, 2022

This is a pattern. Last year, Zadrozny violated basic journalistic ethics by misrepresenting my work and then refusing to include comment because her editors would not allow statements "disagreeing" with left-wing "experts [and] activists."



NBC News is pure propaganda. pic.twitter.com/9TU4rqVFMY — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) August 17, 2022

So they’re lying about the threats, lying about increasing security, and lying about age requirements for surgeries. And the media and fact-checkers are all just going along with it while labeling anyone opposed to genital mutilation of minors a terrorist. https://t.co/s5qw0dIzEN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 17, 2022

The piece in question, from Tuesday night, co-authored by Phil McCausland, reads, "Boston Children's Hospital warns employees over far-right online harassment campaign." The piece goes out of its way to go after not just those reportedly harassing the hospital but the Libs of TikTok account and those who would dare take issue with a children's hospital promoting that children can be transgender.

“A good portion of children do know as early as from the womb” that they are transgender.



At Boston Children’s Hospital “we see a variety of young children all the way down to ages 2 and 3.” pic.twitter.com/BIatsHFdkS — Billboard Chris ???????? (@BillboardChris) August 14, 2022

When it comes to one of the most alarming videos, as our friends at Twitchy highlighted, Boston Children's psychologist Kerry McGregory claimed "a good portion of children do know as early as seemingly from the womb" what their gender is and "will usually express their gender identity as very young children, some as soon as they can talk," going on to say with a bright and cheerful smile that "kids know very, very early."

McGregory even volunteered the information that at the Children's Hospital Gender Multispecialty Service clinic, they "see a variety of young children, all the way down to ages 2 and 3 and usually up to the ages of 9" and that they have a psychologist thrust upon them who will talk to them about their gender, almost certainly pushing this gender transition ideology on toddlers, as it includes ensuring that young child "has the space and support to explore their gender."

Parents are also told that they must "just be supportive" while a children's hospital pushes gender transition ideology on them.

Chillingly enough, and perhaps a sign of what's to come, considering that Zadrozny and McCausland have reached out to Twitter, is that users need to click the videos shared by Billboard Chris to see the content, as Twitter marks them as containing "potentially sensitive content."