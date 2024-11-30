Democrats Point Fingers At Biden, Harris, Mayorkas for Costing Them the Election

Pro-immigration Democrats are finally waking up to realize their anti-border security policies cost them the election after a report found that President-elect Donald Trump’s tough-on-immigration campaign drove swing voters to cast their ballot for him.

Advertisement

According to BluePrint2024, a pro-Democrat polling firm, the left is increasingly shifting their blame to the Biden-Harris Administration for dropping the ball on the ongoing immigration crisis it created. Lobbyists have accused lame-duck President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas of pushing a pro-migration agenda on the country despite millions of Americans rejecting it.

The data found that more than half of swing state voters broke for Trump solely because of his immigration policies.

Swing voters broke for Trump 52% versus just 38% for Harris. Nearly half of swing voters who chose Trump made their decision in the final weeks, including 27% in the final days (15% in the last week, 12% on Election Day), suggesting they were genuinely up for grabs. This is substantially later than swing voters who broke for Harris—just 15% of whom decided in the last week or on Election Day.

The report also found that swing voters who ultimately voted for Trump said that Democrats were “misaligned on their top policy priorities” as the left was “too focused on identity politics.” Seventy-three percent of late, undecided voters felt that Democrats were “support[ing] immigrants more than American citizens.”

The Democrat Party committed “political malpractice” by peddling its pro-immigration agenda, which is what several Democrat senators are admitting. They see the message as the reason for Trump’s sweeping win against Harris.

“We destroyed ourselves on the immigration issue in ways that were entirely predictable and entirely manageable,” a Democrat senator told The Hill. “We utterly mismanaged that issue, including our Democratic caucus here.”

Other Democrats blamed Biden for lifting Title 42 in 2023— a Trump-era order that blocked illegal immigrants from entering the U.S. to seek asylum. The outgoing president’s decision resulted in tens of millions of illegal aliens staying in the country while their asylum cases moved through the courts— which took years.

Another called Biden’s border policy the “Achilles’ heel” after he halted Trump’s “Remain In Mexico” policy, ended construction of the border wall, and enforced a 100-day moratorium on deportations.

In 2022, former Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) warned Mayorkas that it would face incredible consequences if it ended Title 42. She had the support of several Democrats, including Sens. John Tester (D-Mont.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), and Maggie Hassan (D-NH). Sinema also introduced a bipartisan bill to extend the order for two years.

Advertisement

“Despite our repeated calls, the Biden administration failed to plan ahead and implement a realistic, workable plan; our legislation gives them more time to put a plan in place that will secure our border, protect Arizona communities on the frontlines of this crisis, and ensure migrants are treated fairly and humanely,” Sinema said in a statement at the time.