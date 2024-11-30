BREAKING: Trump Has Chosen His FBI Director
Tipsheet

Here Come the Meltdowns Over Trump's FBI Director Pick, Kash Patel

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 30, 2024 8:10 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Meet the United States' new FBI director: Kash Patel, a game-changing former lawyer, investigator, and an “America first fight” who will promote transparency, declassify information, expose deep state criminals, dismantle human trafficking cartels, and so much more. 

Patel has been personally persecuted by some of the most pernicious deep-state elites, who has proven himself to be time and time again loyal to Trump. He played a significant role in countering allegations related to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. He worked night and day to declassify documents regarding the Russian hoax, claiming the papers would exonerate Trump and his associates. 

However, just minutes after Trump announced his nomination of Patel for the high-ranking role, liberal media have already combusted. 

As the news broke, CNN quickly brought on a  California Congressman to go on a freakout monologue about how Patel would go after journalists without a reason.  

For five consecutive minutes, the CNN panel ranted about a so-called Trump dictatorship while just flipping through photos of Patel, who they described as a “loyalist,” in the background. The outlet continuously claimed that Patel would target political opponents without acknowledging what the current Biden-Harris Department of Justice has been doing for the past four years.

“The fact that Kash Patel is profoundly unqualified for this job is not even a matter for debate,” CNN said. Trump’s pick of Patel will “disrupt, dismantle, distract the FBI, and to possibly use it as a tool to advance the president’s political agenda.” 

The outlet accused Trump of using Patel as a way for the FBI to terrorize and intimidate Americans. 

“It's a terrible development for the men and women of the FBI and also for the nation that depends on a highly functioning, professional, independent FBI,” the panel continued. 

However, Americans don’t trust the corrupt agency anymore— and Trump is going to rebuild it and bring the FBI back to being an unbiased, bipartisan agency that Washington’s most elite politicians don’t pay off. 

