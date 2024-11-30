Why The NYT Latest Article About Pete Hegseth Is Pathetic

In yet another attempt to demoralize Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense, liberal media outlets are using an email sent to Hegseth from his mother as another reason why he shouldn’t be confirmed— and if the media hasn’t lost all credibility by now, this for sure will.

The New York Times reported on Friday that Hegseth’s mother, Penelope, allegedly sent him an email in 2018 accusing her son of “routinely mistreating women for years” and displaying a “lack of character.”

“You are an abuser of women – that is the ugly truth, and I have no respect for any man that belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around, and uses women for his own power and ego,” Penelope Hegseth reportedly wrote in the email. “You are that man (and have been for years), and as your mother, it pains me and embarrasses me to say that, but it is the sad, sad truth,” advising the former Fox News host to “get some help and take an honest look at yourself.”

Hegseth was accused of sexually assaulting and raping a woman after meeting her at a California hotel bar in 2017. The woman alleged that Hegseth took her phone, blocked the door to the hotel room, and refused to let her leave. However, she waited nearly four days after she claimed she was raped to go to the hospital and report it. Her husband, who was in another room at the same hotel at the time of the incident, told police officers that his wife did not seem drunk, nor was she slurring her words when she arrived back to the room later that night, at 4 a.m.

However, while reporting the allegations, the mainstream media purposely left out critical details of the incident, as pointed out by conservative commentator Megyn Kelly.

Still, the mainstream media will do anything to keep Hegseth from getting confirmed.

ICYMI @PeteHegseth’s mom sent him a “you are behaving very badly” email during his divorce (she’s a good mom!) and the NYT is ALL IN on it. Next we will hear from his aunt who accused him of being late in sending his thank you cards after Christmas six years ago. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 30, 2024

In a phone call with the NYT, Penelope Hegseth said she wrote the email out of “anger with emotion” over her son’s divorce. She also confirmed that she sent a second email to Hegseth apologizing for her original one.

“It is not true. It has never been true,” she told the outlet. “I know my son. He is a good father, husband.”

She called it “disgusting” for the NYT to have published the email.

The letter comes as Hegseth’s confirmation hearings in the Senate begin shortly after Trump takes office on January 20.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told the NYT that it was “despicable” to publish “an out-of-context snippet” of Penelope Hegseth’s private email exchange with her son, adding that it does “not accurately reflect the entirety of the conversation.”

“In subsequent emails, Mrs. Hegseth expressed regret for her emotional message and apologized,” he continued.