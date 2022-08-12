It Turns Out Beto O'Rourke Doesn't Like It When People Interrupt HIS Events

Failed senatorial and presidential candidate and soon-to-be potentially losing gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke had a memorable moment during a Wednesday campaign stop when he lashed out at somebody laughing in the audience, referring to the man as an expletive.

"It may be funny to you motherf---er, but it's not funny to me": Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke snapped at a man during a town hall on Wednesday who started laughing as O'Rourke discussed the gun used in the deadly Uvalde mass shooting. pic.twitter.com/sHCXh2mIpW — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 11, 2022

"It may be funny to you, motherf****er, but it's not funny to me," O'Rourke said in the direction of the person laughing. Others were also there with Greg Abbott signs, the Republican incumbent whom O'Rourke is facing in November.

While the rest in the audience stood up and cheered over a gubernatorial candidate cursing out a man, many took to Twitter to highlight the genuine concerns of O'Rourke talking about gun control. "Beto" was trending on Twitter throughout Thursday as a result.

O'Rourke had been using the Democratic talking point of referring to the weapon that the 18-year-old suspect, now dead, in the Uvalde elementary school shooting, as one "originally designed for use on the battlefields."

During his remarks at the campaign stop, O'Rourke also questioned, "Is the Second Amendment absolute, or are there some restrictions on it? Is any constitutional right absolute, or are there some restrictions?"

Beto O’Rourke: “Is ANY constitutional-protected right absolute?” pic.twitter.com/i2nMlpqXM3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 11, 2022

Beto doesn’t find it fucking funny if you believe in your constitutional right to bear arms. Disarming citizens is no laughing matter. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) August 12, 2022

It's worth pointing out that you'll be hard-pressed for O'Rourke, like most pro-abortion Democrats, to admit that they believe the so-called right to an abortion, which isn't even mentioned in the Constitution, is not absolute and should have some legal limits.

Even more hypocritical of O'Rourke, though, is that he would call out somebody for interrupting his event when he interrupted a press conference in Uvalde on May 25, the day after the tragic shooting that killed two teachers and 19 students.

VIDEO: Beto O'Rourke CRASHES Greg Abbott's press conference providing an update on yesterday's shooting. pic.twitter.com/3DD5pB5yxa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 25, 2022

O'Rourke did more than laugh as he had to be escorted out after walking right up to the stage where Gov. Abbott and other officials were speaking, accusingly telling the governor, "This is on you." He was called out by multiple officials, including Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, who repeatedly said he was "out of line," and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), the latter to whom O'Rourke lost to in 2018.

The Democratic gubernatorial candidate then continued his shameless behavior by conducting his own press conference outside.

Using data from June-July, RealClearPolitics (RCP) has Abbott ahead of O'Rourke by an average of 6 percent.