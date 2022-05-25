'Sick Son of a Bitch' Beto O'Rourke Crashes Uvalde Press Conference

Perpetual loser Beto O'Rourke — also a current candidate running for governor of Texas — crashed a Wednesday afternoon press conference called by Governor Greg Abbott (R) in Uvalde, Texas, on Wednesday afternoon following Tuesday's horrific shooting at an elementary school that saw a madman kill 19 young children and two teachers before being gunned down by a heroic Border Patrol Agent.

Storming toward the stage where Abbott and local and state authorities were assembled, O'Rourke shamelessly and disgustingly tried to take advantage of Uvalde's tragedy in some demented attempt to politicize the horror being felt in the community and get a clip of him being some sort of tough guy.

Senator Ted Cruz told O'Rourke to "sit down" and people in attendance could be heard shouting for O'Rourke to "go home." The Democrat candidate for governor was condemned by Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin: "Sir, you're out of line," McLaughlin said repeatedly. "Please leave this auditorium. I can't believe you're a sick son of a bitch who would come to a deal like this to make a political issue," he added.

Beto's sick publicity stunt while some families of students and faculty at Robb Elementary School still await being reunited with their loved ones and more than one dozen victims of the attack remain hospitalized was preceded by additional details on the horrific events that played out in the small Texas city on Tuesday.

"Anyone who shoots his grandmother in the face has to have evil in his heart, but it is far more evil for someone to gun down little kids," Governor Abbott said of the shooter before praising the heroic members of law enforcement who raced into the elementary school to stop the terror as it was unfolding.

Speaking of the border agents and local authorities, Abbott said the first responders "showed amazing courage by running toward gunfire for the singular purpose of trying to save lives." Their rapid response, Abbott added, allowed them "to save lives." Three members of law enforcement were injured in the chaos, Abbott said, "but all remain in good condition."

Growing emotional in his remarks, Gov. Abbott recounted the death toll before offering hope in the form of news that the 17 individuals who remain hospitalized are not facing life-threatening injuries. "All family members of all these students and faculty members have been contacted and informed about the circumstances," Abbott continued. Still, he continued, "we know that there are still parents striving to make a connection" with their loved ones.

Abbott also confirmed again that the gunman "was 18 years old and reportedly a high school dropout," but reported "there has been no criminal history identified yet. He may have had a juvenile record, but that has yet to be determined," Abbott continued. "There was no known mental health history of the gunman," Abbott added, and "there was no meaningful forewarning of this crime other than what I'm about to tell you," the governor said.

The only information that was available in advance of the horrific shooting, Abbott explained, were three Facebook posts by the gunman threatening to shoot his grandmother, saying he'd shot his grandmother, and warning he was going to continue his violence at a school.

Abbott said in conversations with Uvalde authorities and local figures before Wednesday's press conference, he asked "What is the problem here?" The governor reported that Uvalde's leaders were "straightforward and emphatic" in explaining "we have a problem with mental health/illness in this community" and explained "the magnitude of the mental health challenges they are facing in the community."

Governor Abbott pledged to "redouble down" on making mental health resources available in Texas in the aftermath of Tuesday's tragedy.

Abbott concluded by saying that "some visible wounds" suffered in Tuesday's terror are "going to heal in the coming days" but acknowledged that "the mental and emotional wounds are harder to see, and will last for far longer."