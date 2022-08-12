Elizabeth Warren's Claim About Why People Don't Vote for Her Is Raising Eyebrows

While much has been made about how very few believe President Joe Biden is actually running for re-election in 2024, comments from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) resulted in a revisiting of past presidential races. If we're to believe the reports, Warren told POLITICO's Ali Vitali that, "Everyone comes up to me and says, 'I would vote for you, if you had a penis.'"

Vitali's piece was published on Friday morning, "Elizabeth Warren and the ‘Electability Question." It's a deep-dive profile on Warren and women presidential candidates, seemingly meant to promote Vitali's book, "Electable: Why America Hasn't Put A Woman In The White House... Yet."

Warren's memorable line is literally the last part of Vitali's piece, yet the remark is what's getting the attention, and understandably so. On Twitter, a preview of the article includes Warren's quote about people voting for her (or not) based on her genitals.

Amongst the chatter on Twitter, many expressed doubt about the truth of Warren's claims. The alternative, also plausible, is that it's Democrats who are the sexists since the party nominated Joe Biden in 2020.

Warren ran for president in 2020 and was one of the last candidates to drop out, doing so in March 2020. This came after a Super Tuesday that was disappointing, to put it politely, considering she won no states out of the 14 that held their primaries that day. She even came in third in her own state of Massachusetts.

When it comes to 2024, Warren has ruled out a presidential run, as she's staying focused on staying in the U.S. Senate.