Report: White House Press Corp Is Not Pleased With Karine Jean-Pierre

Guy highlighted how poorly White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has been handling her job two weeks ago now, and it appears that POLITICO has taken notice as well. The Wednesday night edition of West Wing Playbook Exclusive for the outlet noted that "Karine Jean-Pierre’s tough debut: Unforced stumbles and press corps grumbles," which began by pointing out that she's had "a rocky first month."

Jean-Pierre has memorably made a Freudian slip, such as when she accurately but accidentally pointed out that Biden is looking to "elevate" the pain at the pump. She also is known to flip through her binders without having a clear answer for the press.

This, and more, was highlighted in the report, even as it tries to defend her in a way:

Her answers have baffled reporters, and even made some of her White House colleagues wince. She has increasingly found herself sharing the podium or splitting briefings with John Kirby, who has been taking the lead on foreign policy and at times appears to function as a co-press secretary. ... She was unaware that Interior Secretary Deb Haaland had tested positive for Covid and didn’t know Biden had been with Haaland two days before at a Memorial Day event. “Oh, were they?” she said, to which the reporter pointedly noted pictures of the pair. And when asked that day about the president telling Naval Academy graduates that he had been appointed to the academy in 1965 — a claim met with skepticism — Jean Pierre said: “I didn’t hear that part of the speech.” Reporters were confused by her refusal to answer questions at a recent briefing about the last time the president had been tested for Covid-19, something her predecessor regularly disclosed. (He tested negative, senior officials later told NBC News.) Press secretaries can’t possibly keep tabs on every story line so it’s not unusual for them to acknowledge when they don’t know the answer and pledge to find more information after the briefing. But that has been a more common response for Jean-Pierre in her first weeks than her predecessor. In her first 10 briefings as press secretary, Jean-Pierre said she didn’t have the information being sought 20-plus times more than predecessor Jen Psaki in her first 10 briefings, according to a review of the transcripts by West Wing Playbook. And while White House reporters love to complain about non-answers from communications officials, many have privately grumbled that when Jean-Pierre does have answers, they are often vague and rarely stray from the pre-written talking points prepared in the binder at the podium. “At a certain point it wouldn’t surprise me if people started voting with their feet,” one White House reporter told POLITICO, predicting the lack of news from the briefings could result in waning attendance of reporters. “She is so focused on not making a mistake that she doesn’t let herself speak freely,” another reporter said. “A lot of her responses end up becoming… it appears that she’s reading from a page.”

Not surprisingly, White House officials are included for being quick to praise Jean-Pierre, just as they were in light of damning reports, from normally friendly outlets, against Vice President Harris:

Through the White House, Jean-Pierre declined a request to be interviewed. But numerous current and former White House comms staffers and outside allies told West Wing Playbook Jean-Pierre deserves praise for her first month on the job. They described her as quick and decisive behind the scenes, crafting the White House responses to national tragedies such as the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Several noted her political experience will be a boon to the administration as midterms draw closer. And another official said that Jean-Pierre has given the administration someone who could speak authoritatively about issues affecting Black women, which was particularly helpful following the reversal of Roe. “She’s here precisely because of her respect for the indispensable role of the free press in our democracy,” deputy White House press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement to West Wing Playbook. “She is proud of her briefings — which often run longer than the modern average and have included multiple Saturday gaggles. She loves the back and forth with the White House press corps, and her door is always open for any feedback its members are interested in giving directly.” A Democratic congressional source told West Wing Playbook that the press secretary regularly solicits advice and counsel from Democrats across Washington, including members of the Congressional Black Caucus.

There's also emphasis on fellow black officials, and some inserting race into Jean-Pierre's pitfalls, while others blame the Trump administration:

Some White House officials dismissed the idea that Jean-Pierre leans too much on the briefing books, or fears going off script. “They would grumble regardless of who is at the podium and find ways of critiquing those individuals,” one senior White House official said of reporters’ complaints. Another official said of Jean-Pierre’s deferral of questions: “Singling her out like this is nonsensical. The alternative is the Trump model of outright lying and making things up on the spot — is that honestly critics’ preference?” The senior official declined to put their name on the statement. Some Black communications officials in and outside the administration, along with allies of Jean-Pierre, feel White House leadership has set her up to fail by having Kirby, a white man who was in the running for her job, hovering nearby and taking the lead on foreign policy.

When then-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced her successor in May, much was made about how Jean-Pierre was the first black and openly LGBT person to fill the role. POLITICO noted the same thing as well, even when pointing out criticisms of her.