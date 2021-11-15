Jen Psaki

How Bad Are the Problems with Harris? Jen Psaki's Sunday Night Tweet Is Telling

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Nov 15, 2021 7:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

With Vice President Kamala Harris’s approval ratings cratering even below President Biden’s, and left-leaning media outlets like CNN running pieces on the “entrenched dysfunction and lack of focus” by the VP and her staff, White House Press Secretary came on Twitter late Sunday night to defend Harris. 

“For anyone who needs to hear it. @VP is not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country—from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband,” Psaki said. 

Symone Sanders, Harris’ senior adviser and spokesperson, also released a statement after the CNN story (Matt will have more on that today), calling it “gossip.” 

"It is unfortunate that after a productive trip to France in which we reaffirmed our relationship with America's oldest ally and demonstrated U.S. leadership on the world stage, and following passage of a historic, bipartisan infrastructure bill that will create jobs and strengthen our communities, some in the media are focused on gossip — not on the results that the President and Vice President have delivered,” she said. 

The defenses didn’t stop there, with Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh and Assistant Press Secretary Rachel Palermo also chiming in.

"Honored to work for @VP every day. She’s focused on the #BuildBackBetter agenda and delivering results for the American people,” Singh tweeted.

"Proud to be on team @VP every single day," Palermo said.

As former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and others pointed out, Psaki's response is how you know the problems are serious.

Most Popular