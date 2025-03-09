Wait, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Had an Illegal Alien as a Top Aide?

So, is this going to be investigated or not? The culprit has escaped—that much has been confirmed. It seems that a top aide for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was an illegal alien. That person has already self-deported, but he was given an $80,000/year salary. These are pre-Department of Government Efficiency expenditures. This fiasco only bolsters why DOGE is needed. Also, one would classify this as a scandal, no (via NY Post):

An illegal immigrant who once worked for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign has moved to Colombia in frustration over the pace of progressive immigration reform in the United States.

“It’s bittersweet. I hadn’t left the country in 23 years — from age seven to age 30,” Diego de la Vega told Migrant Insider. “Now, I can’t go back to the US. It feels like exile. It’s a very permanent move. But my wife and I are confident we made the right decision. And, after some time, it’s been a real pleasure to be here.”

De la Vega came to the US when he was 7-year-old but ended up illegally overstaying his visitor’s visa.

“Protections are going away, regardless of who is in the White House. The strategy hasn’t adapted to the modern era,” he added. “Biden had a trifecta — the House, Senate and White House, but dropped the ball.”

[…]

Despite his illegal status, Diego de la Vega had no trouble rising the ranks of Empire State Democratic politics. From 2019 to 2021 he worked as a “special assistant” to former Harlem Assemblymember Robert J. Rodriguez. He also interned for US Rep. Carolyn Maloney.

He signed up with AOC in 2022, holding various positions before rising to Deputy Communication Director — a post he held until December, according to his LinkedIn.

“Diego is amazing,” Ocasio-Cortez told Migrant Insider. “We love him.”

Reps for AOC did not respond to requests for comment from The Post.