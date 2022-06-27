Biden's Nominee to Lead ICE Withdraws from Consideration

Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Jun 27, 2022 6:30 PM
Source: Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP

On Monday night, Ed Gonzalez signaled that he was withdrawing himself from consideration as President Joe Biden's nominee to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). 

The Hill, in highlighting a series of tweets from Gonzalez announcing the decision, mentioned that the nominee has faced domestic violence allegations.

Gonzalez's tweets indicated he announced his decision to the president on Sunday, and that he had made the decision "after prayerfully considering what's best for our nation, my family, and the people of Harris County who elected me to serve a second term as Sheriff."

As a result of the allegations, which Gonzalez claimed were "false" and "all politics," Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) on March 7 wrote a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI), the chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. In it, he called for a delay of a vote on Gonzalez that was supposed to take place that week. 

The next day, on March 8, Democrats withdrew the motion for a procedural vote on Gonzalez's nomination, which CNN noted at the time was "an unusual move."

Gonzales had first been nominated on April 28, 2021. He is one of multiple nominees to withdraw, as Neera Tanden also did in March of last year when she was being considered to head the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). David Chipman, who had been considered to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), was pulled from consideration by the White House last September. 

