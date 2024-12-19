VIP Membership Christmas SALE: 60% Off!
BREAKING: House GOP Announces New Spending Deal After First Bill Crashes and Burns
Could Trump Broker a Peace Deal Between Putin and Zelensky? Here's What We...
Another Disturbing Detail Emerges About the Wisconsin Christian School Shooter
Exposed: The Tightly Controlled Operation That Hid Biden’s Cognitive Decline From America
Kennedy Says There's One Person Who Can Help Johnson Avert Shutdown
The FAA Just Banned Drone Use in Numerous Locations Across New Jersey
Trump Supports Newly Re-Negotiated Spending Bill
John Fetterman Is Actually Willing to Be Part of the Process of Advice...
Trump Should Drain the Air Force Swamp
Gov. Hochul Now Also in Favor of Abolishing the Electoral College
VIP
Do Americans Support Using the Military for Mass Deportations? Here’s What a Poll...
A DC Waitress Said She Wouldn’t Serve Trump Officials. Here’s What Happened Next.
Elon Musk Weighing in on the CR Has Sent Dems Into a Tizzy
Tipsheet

Trump Takes Aim at Rep. Chip Roy, Calls for Republicans to Primary Him

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  December 19, 2024 3:15 PM
Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP, File

President-elect Donald Trump urged Texas Republicans on Thursday to challenge Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) in the next primary election, accusing the lawmaker of obstructing GOP efforts to raise the debt ceiling and hammer out a spending bill.

Advertisement

Trump’s remarks come just after he and other prominent Republicans scuttled a 1,574-page bill pushed by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and others.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump referred to Roy as “just another ambitious guy, with no talent” and said he hopes “some talented challengers are getting ready in the Great State of Texas to go after Chip in the Primary.”

He added: “He won’t have a chance!”

In another post, the president-elect claimed Roy “is getting in the way, as usual, of having yet another Great Republican Victory – all for the sake of some cheap publicity for himself.”

Trump intimated that Roy and other conservative Republican lawmakers are being used by Democrats to defeat GOP lawmakers.

The Democrats are using them, and we can’t let that happen. Our Country is far better off closing up for a period of time than it is agreeing to the things that the Democrats want to force upon us. Biden is President, and it’s his obligation to properly lead. We’re there to do the right thing, and we can’t agree with what Biden and the Democrats are demanding. Weak and ineffective people like Chip have to be dismissed as being utterly unknowledgeable as to the ways of politics, and as to Making America Great Again.

Recommended

Another Disturbing Detail Emerges About the Wisconsin Christian School Shooter Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Roy, a member of the House Freedom Caucus and the Rules Committee, has been a key conservative voice in Congress and has consistently advocated for tying debt ceiling increases to significant government spending cuts.

In a post on X, Roy gave a concise explanation for his reasoning. “My position is simple - I am not going to raise or suspend the debt ceiling (racking up more debt) without significant & real spending cuts attached to it. I’ve been negotiating to that end. No apologies,” he wrote.

This is not the first time Trump has placed Roy in his crosshairs. He called for a primary challenge against the lawmaker in 2023 after he backed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the GOP presidential nomination.

For his part, Roy has criticized the president-elect on multiple occasions over expanding the size and scope of government. In January, he was one of several Republican lawmakers who sought to remove former Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as House Speaker.

Advertisement

I’ll put it simply: Roy is right. Every year around this time, Congress gets into a kerfuffle about how to avert a government shutdown. Republican lawmakers give a cursory resistance to bloated spending bills aimed at further growing the size and scope of the federal government only to give in just before Christmas.

Roy is one of a few in Congress who stands on conservative, limited government principles. If they are going to raise the debt ceiling, they must find other ways to cut spending instead of allowing the state to grow like a weed. After all, we have already seen what happens when there are not enough lawmakers who refuse to maintain the status quo, haven’t we?

Tags: DONALD TRUMP CHIP ROY SPENDING CONGRESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Another Disturbing Detail Emerges About the Wisconsin Christian School Shooter Jeff Charles
BREAKING: House GOP Announces New Spending Deal After First Bill Crashes and Burns Jeff Charles
Trump Eviscerates Fani Willis After News She's Been Kicked Off His Case Jeff Charles
Why Did ABC Roll Over and Beg Trump for Mercy? Kurt Schlichter
Exposed: The Tightly Controlled Operation That Hid Biden’s Cognitive Decline From America Jeff Charles
A DC Waitress Said She Wouldn’t Serve Trump Officials. Here’s What Happened Next. Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Another Disturbing Detail Emerges About the Wisconsin Christian School Shooter Jeff Charles
Advertisement