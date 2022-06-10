Of Course Democrats Are Fundraising Off of The Jan. 6 Hearings

Last night, the January 6 select committee put on quite the spectacle with its televised public hearings produced by former ABC News President James Goldston. Shortly after the hearings began to air in the primetime 8:00pm hour, Democrats sent out a fundraising email.

Of course the Democrats would fundraise off of this, of course. Expect nothing less from them. Good luck in November with those warped priorities though! Inbox from Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/AfeSROdiFp — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) June 10, 2022

Naturally, the fundraising email uses President Joe Biden's term dubbed to his political opponents in an effort to tie them to former President Donald Trump.

"Tonight, TV cameras will turn to Capitol Hill as the January 6 Select Committee begins its public hearings into how Donald Trump and his MAGA Republican allies organized a mob and incited a deadly insurrection to attempt to overturn a fair, free, and secure election," the email begins. In soliciting a $25 donation, the email says it's to "help elect Democrats who will protect our democracy."

With original emphasis, the email then reads that "MAGA Republicans didn’t stop after January. Across the country, they have continued to undermine our democracy by promoting Trump’s Big Lie and making it harder to vote."

This is not a new tactic from Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media. The New York Time's editorial board claimed on January 1 that "Every Day is Jan. 6 Now" in response to legislation being considered and passed in states across the country that will protect election integrity.

Days later, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also made such a connection when he wrote in a letter to fellow senators explaining that they would take a vote on legislation that would federalize elections as well as to nuke the filibuster in order to ram it through. Both efforts failed.

When it comes to what he and his party have claimed are voting rights bills, President Biden himself attacked those who would dare oppose such legislation by likening them to segregationists such as Bull Connor and George Wallace, as well as even Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy. Biden then went on to claim he did no such thing, though it's recorded and appears in the official White House transcript.

The fundraising email in part concludes by claiming "This is about holding everyone involved accountable. It’s about protecting our democracy and upholding our fundamental right to vote."

Not only do Democrats double down, they make a laughably false claim about the hearings in that they're about "holding everyone involved accountable." The January 6 hearings are a show trial, with polls in recent months showing Americans are ready to move on. A poll released earlier this week by NBC News also shows fewer Americans blame Trump for the events of January 6.

The email concludes with original emphasis by reaffirming the donation, which is to the DNC, will "help protect our democracy and elect Democrats who are ready to do the same."

The select committee has two Republicans on it, which have led its supporters to offer that at least it's bipartisan. Both Reps. Liz Cheney (WY) and Adam Kinzinger (IL) were selected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) though. Pelosi vetoed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) picks of Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Jim Banks (R-IN), and so he pulled his picks, leaving no members chosen by the minority party.

Rep. Kinzinger is retiring due to redistricting, but Rep. Cheney is in an embattled primary race and is also fundraising off of the hearings by soliciting donations from subpoenaed witnesses.

While the Democrats focus on January 6, Republicans are responding not only by highlighting the illegitimate nature and process of the select committee, but by pointing out that Americans have far more pressing and immediate concerns on their mind, such as inflation being at its highest level in our four decades, record-high gas prices, and baby formula shortages.