January 6 Committee Hired a Producer to Make Upcoming Hearings 'TV Friendly'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jun 07, 2022 4:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
January 6 Committee Hired a Producer to Make Upcoming Hearings 'TV Friendly'

Source: (AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik, Pool)

The January 6th Committee will hold public hearings later this week on Capitol Hill. It's expected to be a spectacle and has been scheduled for primetime viewing. 

In preparation for the big show, committee members hired a veteran television producer to make sure the drama is on full display for those planning to watch. 

Democrats and Republican Liz Cheney have been fundraising ahead of time. 

Democrats are also using the opportunity to federalize elections and abolish the Electoral College. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Actor Matthew McConaughey Takes Over the White House Briefing
Katie Pavlich
The One Thing Joe Biden Simply Doesn't Seem to Get
Matt Vespa
New DOJ Data Shows Key Factor School Shooters Have in Common
Katie Pavlich
Democratic Governor Allows Bill Prohibiting Transgender Athletes from Women's Sports to Take Effect
Madeline Leesman
Do News or Get Canned: New CNN Boss 'Evaluating' Stelter, Acosta
Spencer Brown
Crisis: US Border Officials Apprehend Numerous Convicted Felons, Unknown Number Arrive Among 'Got-Aways'
VIP
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular