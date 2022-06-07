January 6 Committee Hired a Producer to Make Upcoming Hearings 'TV Friendly'

The January 6th Committee will hold public hearings later this week on Capitol Hill. It's expected to be a spectacle and has been scheduled for primetime viewing.

??? Thursday, June 9th at 8:00pm



The Select Committee will hold a hearing to provide the American people with a summary of our findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election. — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 2, 2022

In preparation for the big show, committee members hired a veteran television producer to make sure the drama is on full display for those planning to watch.

B) But Goldston will be particularly involved in the efforts by the committee to make its prime-time hearing Thursday and another one later this month “TV friendly.”



Fox is also told that the actual witness list for the hearing will come in the next day or two. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 6, 2022

Gross — and this is not what I pay taxes for! Jackasses all https://t.co/MRNLT50mdE — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) June 6, 2022

Democrats and Republican Liz Cheney have been fundraising ahead of time.

Hey @Liz_Cheney, is it standard operating procedure on the Jan. 6 committee to ask subpoenaed witnesses for campaign contributions? pic.twitter.com/DTYCjeAb1g — Megan Small (Powers) (@_MeganSmall) June 6, 2022

Democrats are also using the opportunity to federalize elections and abolish the Electoral College.