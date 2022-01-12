Elections

Biden Shamelessly Ignores His Own Praise of Segregationist George Wallace

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jan 12, 2022 11:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Shamelessly Ignores His Own Praise of Segregationist George Wallace

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Yesterday President Joe Biden flew to Atlanta and advocated for the elimination of the filibuster in order to solidify Democrat political power. 

During a speech at Morehouse College, Biden accused Americans opposed to the elimination of voter identification and election nationalization of racism of engaging in "Jim Crow 2.0" and choosing a place in history alongside segregationist George Wallace. 

But Biden is a fan of Wallace and often boasted about being praised by the southern racist. Biden regularly advocated for Wallace's place inside the Democratic Party. 

"Most of the 1988 Democratic presidential candidates agree with Robb on the importance of the South. Sen. Joseph Biden of Delaware, for example, tells Southerners that the lower half of his state is culturally part of Dixie; he reminds them that former Alabama Gov. George Wallace premised him as one of the outstanding young politicians of America," the Detroit Free Press reported on May 1, 1987. 

There's more

A September 20, 1987, story in the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Biden had bragged about receiving an award from George Wallace, the former Alabama governor and one of America’s most notorious segregationists. 

The same story went to quote a presidential primary campaign speech Biden had given in Alabama in which he said “we (Delawareans) were on the South’s side in the Civil War.”

Meanwhile, Georgia has more early voting days than Biden's home state of Delaware. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
McConnell Holds Nothing Back in Scorched Earth Rebuttal to Biden
Katie Pavlich
Biden's Epic Collapse Has Democrats Desperately Looking to Hillary Clinton for Salvation
Matt Vespa
Question for Chuck Schumer: Does He Support NYC's New Law Allowing Non-Citizens to Vote?
Guy Benson

Should We Be Boosting Our Way Out of Covid? The European Medicines Agency Is Issuing a Warning
VIP
Leah Barkoukis

‘Just About Everybody’ Will Get Infected With Omicron
Madeline Leesman
Billions in Pandemic Relief For Americans Was Rerouted to Biden’s Border Crisis
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular