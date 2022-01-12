Biden Shamelessly Ignores His Own Praise of Segregationist George Wallace

Yesterday President Joe Biden flew to Atlanta and advocated for the elimination of the filibuster in order to solidify Democrat political power.

During a speech at Morehouse College, Biden accused Americans opposed to the elimination of voter identification and election nationalization of racism of engaging in "Jim Crow 2.0" and choosing a place in history alongside segregationist George Wallace.

“Do you want to be on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?”



But Biden is a fan of Wallace and often boasted about being praised by the southern racist. Biden regularly advocated for Wallace's place inside the Democratic Party.

"Most of the 1988 Democratic presidential candidates agree with Robb on the importance of the South. Sen. Joseph Biden of Delaware, for example, tells Southerners that the lower half of his state is culturally part of Dixie; he reminds them that former Alabama Gov. George Wallace premised him as one of the outstanding young politicians of America," the Detroit Free Press reported on May 1, 1987.

There's more:

A September 20, 1987, story in the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Biden had bragged about receiving an award from George Wallace, the former Alabama governor and one of America’s most notorious segregationists. The same story went to quote a presidential primary campaign speech Biden had given in Alabama in which he said “we (Delawareans) were on the South’s side in the Civil War.”

Meanwhile, Georgia has more early voting days than Biden's home state of Delaware.