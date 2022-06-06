Kamala Harris Leads Yet Another Discussion on Abortion, This Time with Faith Leaders

Vice President Kamala Harris is obsessively pro-abortion. She was obsessive in her role as California's attorney general, which in part involved going after pro-life journalists investigating Planned Parenthood, and in the U.S. Senate. Being vice president is no different. It's sadly not surprising that Harris would keep using her platform to promote abortion, especially in light of the U.S. Supreme Court looking to overturn Roe v. Wade. On Monday night, though, Harris took her pro-abortion obsession a step further by involving faith leaders in the discussion.

Spectrum News 1 reported on the news Monday morning, and Harris tweeted about it from her official account that evening.

Today I am meeting with faith leaders to discuss the most urgent challenges facing our communities, from protecting reproductive rights, to addressing the epidemic of hate that is gripping our nation. Faith leaders are essential to our nation in this moment. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 6, 2022

PBS News Hour also shared video footage of the vice president's remarks, which began with her nervously laughing, a bizarre trademark of hers.

"I think we all would agree that, in particular, these last few years have in many ways tested our faith," Harris said, though it's doubtful she was saying so to acknowledge the role of the Biden administration. "Tested our ability to believe that everything will be okay, should be okay, can be okay." She went on to lament "loss," "unpredictability," and "a rise in hate," as well as stress that "we need faith."

The vice president went on to make another tone-deaf comment, reminiscent of how President Joe Biden has claimed he wants to unite the country – which Americans didn't have faith in anyway – before he embraced his tactic of attacking Republicans.

"I know that no matter the differences among us as a society, we have so much more in common than what separates us. And I think most people, regardless of who they are, would agree. We need faith in each other, in our nation, and in our future," she claimed.

In addition to discussing what Harris described as "an epidemic of hate," and warning about "misinformation," which she used to justify the need for gun control, Harris mentioned that they would discuss the coming decision in Dobbs v. Jackson that looks to overturn Roe. Harris emphasized that it is a matter of privacy, and that "the premise of Roe and power of Roe is about saying that, that people should have the right to make decisions about their own bodies, that women should have that right, and have unfettered access to reproductive health care."

Besides discussing Roe in the context of privacy, Harris went with the narrative of "self-determination."

Harris once more spread the falsehood that overturning Roe will lead to other rights being affected. As Spencer highlighted, Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion makes clear that the Dobbs decision only applies to abortion. Nevertheless, Harris claimed that "a part of it will be that directly, if not indirectly, will impact other privacy rights, including the right to have access to contraception, and the right to marry the person you like."

The vice president tied the issue back to faith. "And how will we then, as those who are guided by our faith, who believe in, in, the best of what we are, and who we can be, how will we speak with and talk about the people who are going to be directly impacted by that decision, and how we uplift them, in the way that they do not feel alone, and without options."

The pro-life movement, which Harris has viciously fought against her entire career, already provides options for women facing unplanned pregnancies, including through pregnancy resource centers. Harris, as attorney general, who was succeeded by Xavier Becerra, used a state law to force such centers to promote abortion, including taxpayer-funded abortions. That state law was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018's NIFLA v. Becerra.

The vice president went on to double down on her support for Roe, using repetitive language. "I think it is very important to say," Harris said as she began to close her opening remarks, "it's very important I think for us to agree, and it's a very important point to make, to support Roe v. Wade and all it stands for, does not mean giving up your beliefs. It is simply about agreeing that a woman should be able to make that decision with her faith leader, with her family, with her physician. And that government should not be making that decision for her."

Harris also condemned a Louisiana abortion bill, as the White House had already done. Harris referred to the bill, which has passed the legislature but has not yet been signed into law by the governor, as having been "passed" and as a "law," while the White House's statement referred to it as "a bill." Harris also used this as an excuse to claim "the threat to all these principles and priorities is very clear and imminent."

These remarks were longer than the brief few minutes of remarks that the White House tweeted out last month when the vice president met remotely with abortion providers and activists. She made similar points on abortion, as I highlighted at the time.

The Republican National Committee (RNC), in addition to highlighting how out of touch Democrats are on abortion, believes this is a mistake of priorities when it comes to other issues Americans are facing right now.

"Families can't afford gas or groceries because of Joe Biden, and yet all this White House wants to talk about is their radical late-term abortion agenda – they couldn’t be more out of touch if they tried," said Andrew Brennan, the RNC Director of Faith Communications.

Making Harris' appearance even more out of touch is that she was discussing these issues but not doing much else. "The events will be Harris' first public events since arriving at Los Angeles International Airport aboard Air Force 2 Friday afternoon," Spectrum News 1 reported.

The Biden administration, especially but not merely Vice President Harris, continues to promote the Democratic Party's position on abortion without limit, which also involves fear-mongering of the most dramatic kind.

While polls consistently show that voters are opposed to overturning Roe v. Wade, this is almost certainly because they do not understand what it entails, or fear that overturning the decision will ban abortion nationwide. Asked another way, voters are in favor of the states deciding their own abortion laws as opposed to judges, meaning they actually want to overturn Roe.

Democrats also hold the more unpopular position on abortion when it comes to how they consistently refuse to point to legal limits they support. They mislead on second and third-trimester abortions in the process or will outright say that they support abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy.

Under the strict confides of Roe, the United States is just one of seven nations in the world that allows for elective abortions past 20-weeks. California is also a particularly pro-abortion state, with Gov. Gavin Newsom looking to make it even more so. As Madeline has covered, Newsom put together the California Future of Abortion Council and plans to make the state a "sanctuary" for abortion.

The Guttmacher Institute estimated that 132,680 were performed in the state in 2017, accounting for 15.4 percent of all abortions in the country. The state has very few abortion restrictions and is ranked #42 by Americans United for Life in terms of pro-life states, leaving it with some of the most liberal abortion laws in the world.



